Connect with us

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

‘Irreparable Harm’: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Order Requiring Release of Secret Mueller Grand Jury Evidence

Published

on

The Trump administration has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to block a lower court’s order requiring the release of secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and Russia. The DOJ is arguing it will suffer “irreparable harm” if the high court does not grant its request to not be forced to hand the material over to Congress.

The evidence is redacted testimony from the grand jury proceedings convened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

Trump Had a Secret Oval Office Meeting With the Saudi Vice Minister of Defense – and Didn’t Reveal It Until Forced To

Published

4 months ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a secret meeting with the Saudi Vice Minister of Defense on Monday. It did not appear on his public schedule, and no readout of the meeting has been published. In fact, the only way reporters knew about the meeting is because the Saudis announced it, as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted:

Here’s Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman’s tweet revealing the meeting, which shows Jared Kushner also in attendance:

President Trump minutes ago posted a tweet acknowledging the meeting, which was Monday, not Tuesday as his statement might suggest:

White House Correspondents’ Association president Jonathan Karl issued a statement denouncing the lack of transparency:

President Trump has a long history of protecting the Saudi government. He immediately went to bat for them after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly, as the CIA has stated, had Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi murdered.

Related Stories:

‘Saudi Arabia Pays Cash’: Trump Admits ‘Unlike Other Presidents’ He’ll Be Renting Out US Troops for Military Action

Fox News Refutes Trump’s Claim He Has No ‘Financial Interests’ in Saudi Arabia

Trump Is Now Openly Supporting Saudi Arabia and Offering the Same Defense He Did for Brett Kavanaugh

 

 

Continue Reading

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

Watch: Pence Attorney Stops Ukraine Witness From Answering Schiff’s Question: VP’s ‘Position’ Is ‘Call Is Classified’

Published

6 months ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

An attorney representing the Office of the Vice President blocked Jennifer Williams, an aide to the Vice President, from answering a simple question, the first one, posed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during Tuesday morning’s impeachment hearing.

Chairman Schiff asked Williams if there were any relevant facts from a call between Vice President Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pence’s attorney interjected, saying “the Vice President has taken the position that the September 18 call is classified. As a result, I’d refer the committee to the public record.”

“Given the position of the Vice President’s Office on classification, I’ve advised Ms. Williams not to answer further questions about that call in an unclassified setting.”

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.