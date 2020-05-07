‘Irreparable Harm’: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Order Requiring Release of Secret Mueller Grand Jury Evidence

The Trump administration has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to block a lower court’s order requiring the release of secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and Russia. The DOJ is arguing it will suffer “irreparable harm” if the high court does not grant its request to not be forced to hand the material over to Congress.

The evidence is redacted testimony from the grand jury proceedings convened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

