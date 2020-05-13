'PRO-LIFE' REPUBLICAN
Senate Republican Blocks Schumer Resolution to Immediately Release CDC Guidance on Safely Re-Opening the Nation
A Republican from Indiana has just blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s resolution requiring the CDC to immediately release the guidance it created to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses along with local and state governments safely re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), claimed the document, created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologists, scientists, and other health experts, was merely a set of “bureaucratic hurdles” and “over prescriptive guidelines” “designed to “shutter the economy,” CNN reports.
Arguing to make public the CDC’s guidelines, which the Trump White House has banned, Senator Schumer noted that President Donald Trump “is not a scientist,” and said, “it has become painfully clear over the last two months how unfamiliar he is with the disciplines of science and medicine.”
“Anyone who would say drink bleach, use bleach to protect yourself is not much of a medical expert.”
Braun, a self-styled freshman fighting against “bureaucracy” – a word he frequently uses – falsely claimed President Trump has been stymied in reacting to the deadly COVID-19 crisis because of CDC “bureaucracy.”
“We lost about 40 days out of the gate when the CDC wanted to do its own test,” Braun told “Fox & Friends,” which is accurate, but not the whole story.
“That’s the bureaucracy the President has run into and that’s what we’ve been dealing with,” he added, which is at best inaccurate.
We lost about 40 days out of the gate when the CDC wanted to do its own test: that’s the bureaucracy @realDonaldTrump has run into and that’s what we’ve been dealing with. pic.twitter.com/xk6JzWNES7
— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) May 13, 2020
President Trump intentionally did not push for testing, even when the CDC was floundering, because he was concerned higher positive numbers would harm his re-election chances.
Also, Trump installed the current CDC Director, Robert Redfield, a right wing Christian extremist who is responsible for the failed coronavirus tests.
Related:
Over 50 House and Senate Republicans Urge Supreme Court to Rule That Discriminating Against LGBT People Is Legal
GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Host Ends Segment After Attorney Destroys Fake Obamagate ‘Scandal’ in 4 Words Right Before Her Eyes
- WHAM!1 day ago
Listen: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Burns Trump’s Solicitor General During Landmark Tax Return Case
- 'VERY FINE PEOPLE'2 days ago
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Repeatedly Threatened With Assassination for COVID-19 Policies as Protestors Plan Rally: Report
- WTH?2 days ago
‘That Isn’t Actually a Thing’: Trump Mocked for Creating New Statistic That Doesn’t Exist and Is Impossible to Measure
- LIAR IN CHIEF2 days ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Shreds Trump for Accusing Obama of a Felony: ‘He Can’t Name What Crime It Is’
- RELIGION1 day ago
Jerry Falwell Jr’s Liberty University Guts Entire Philosophy Dept – Notifies Faculty by Mail, Professor Says
- News1 day ago
‘Why Are We Losing Everywhere?’ Trump Thinks His Re-Election Is Circling the Drain — and Wants to Replace His Team
- News2 days ago
‘Don’t Ask Me Ask China’: Trump Gets Angry and Storms Off After Reporter Asks Why He Sees Testing as a ‘Global Competition’