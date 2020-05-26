TOO BAD
‘I, as President, Will Not Allow It to Happen!’: Trump Lashes Out at Twitter for Fact-Checking His Voter Suppression Lies
That didn’t take long.
Around 5:30 PM Twitter slapped a label on two of President Donald Trump’s tweets, inviting social media users to “get the facts about mail-in ballots.” It’s the first time Twitter has placed what some are calling a “warning label” on any individual tweet.
And while others say it’s not sufficient – Trump’s lies remain and the label isn’t especially strong – Trump went ballistic just two hours later.
Despite the fact that Trump was engaging in voter suppression, he is accusing Twitter of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
“They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.”
Actually, his tweets are filled with lies and falsehoods, no fact-checking required.
But Trump did not stop there.
In yet another example of his belief that he is all powerful, Trump decreed, “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”
The President, who has never read the U.S. Constitution and little to no understanding of it, does not comprehend that he is using a private platform operated by a private company, and the only “free speech” guarantee is when the government “stifles” it.
Twitter can do what they want. And they have.
