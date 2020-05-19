WHO? WHY?
‘Hydroxy Kicking in’: Internet Has a Blast After Trump Insists Rep. ‘Kelsey’ Gabbard Is Not a Russian Agent
President Donald Trump is absolutely certain U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is not a Russian agent. The President, who referred to Rep. Gabbard as “Kelsey Gabbard,” cited his knowledge of her not being a Russian agent and Green Party head Dr. Jill Stein not being a Russian agent as proof the FBI is made up of crooked cops.
“Despite an illegal witch hunt, and that’s what it was, it was a hoax, it was a witch hunt, the Russian thing was a made-up, fabricated story. Just like they went to Congresswoman Kelsey Gabbard – I don’t know her at all – and they said, ‘You’re a Russian agent.’ I don’t know her but I know she’s not a Russian agent,” Trump insisted, vouching for the Democratic Congresswoman who ended her run for president in March.
“And they went to Dr. Jill Stein, of the Green Party,” Trump continued. “They said she’s a Russian agent. I don’t know her at all, but she’s not a Russian agent.”
Trump never specified exactly who was saying Gabbard and Stein are Russian agents, but he immediately appeared to place blame at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s feet.
“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman – she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems. We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country,” the President said.
Speaker Pelosi tossed a dig at Trump Monday night after he said he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi noted that “they say” Trump is “morbidly obese.”
“Congresswoman Kelsey Gabbard” pic.twitter.com/RdPs26EY6A
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 19, 2020
Many on social media mocked the president, both for getting Gabbard’s name wrong, and wondering why he is so certain Gabbard and Stein are not Russian agents.
@realDonaldTrump “Kelsey” Gabbard. Hydroxy is must be kicking in
— Older European (@jamesacusack) May 19, 2020
How does 45 know that Tulsi (Kelsey?) Gabbard & Jill Stein aren’t Russian agents?
— Daniel Walker (@walkerdl) May 19, 2020
Sigh. Trump cites grievances. Russia, Russia, Russia. Says that Gabbard, Stein were wrongfully accused of Russian espionage. People are dying of #COVID19. No answers on pandemic. #WorstPresidentInHistory
— Bernie Wong (@BernieWong14) May 19, 2020
The only reason trump can claim Tulsi Gabvard is not a Russian agent is he knows all the Russian agents. #putinsbitch
— Mike (@Bigrigger31) May 19, 2020
It’s significant he’s being so open about it, but Trumpists have always raved about Gabbard. There is no significant moral difference between Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein and Donald Trump (and Medea Benjamin, for that matter, who awarded Trump Code Pink’s “pink badge of courage”). https://t.co/IBMsOZCesM
— Terry Glavin (@TerryGlavin) May 19, 2020
I love how trump comes out of nowhere to defend Tulsi https://t.co/SnnqdxLmxB
— Daniel 🦺 🇷🇺 (@hexen220) May 19, 2020
In the span of about 20 seconds Trump referred to Tulsi Gabbard as “Kelsey Gabbard” and then claimed that Speaker Pelosi has a lot of mental problems. Great job. Much smart.
— Ken Haynes (@Ken_Haynes) May 19, 2020
“I don’t know Tulsi Gabbard at all, but I know she isn’t a Russian agent.”
–Donald Trump
Um, if you don’t know her, how do you know she isn’t a Russian agent? Or do you know all the Russian agents and she isn’t on your list? #TrumpIsAnIdiot
— Mr Frost (@frosty3737) May 19, 2020
