‘Hydroxy Kicking in’: Internet Has a Blast After Trump Insists Rep. ‘Kelsey’ Gabbard Is Not a Russian Agent

Published

on

President Donald Trump is absolutely certain U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is not a Russian agent. The President, who referred to Rep. Gabbard as “Kelsey Gabbard,” cited his knowledge of her not being a Russian agent and Green Party head Dr. Jill Stein not being a Russian agent as proof the FBI is made up of crooked cops.

“Despite an illegal witch hunt, and that’s what it was, it was a hoax, it was a witch hunt, the Russian thing was a made-up, fabricated story. Just like they went to Congresswoman Kelsey Gabbard – I don’t know her at all – and they said, ‘You’re a Russian agent.’ I don’t know her but I know she’s not a Russian agent,” Trump insisted, vouching for the Democratic Congresswoman who ended her run for president in March.

“And they went to Dr. Jill Stein, of the Green Party,” Trump continued. “They said she’s a Russian agent. I don’t know her at all, but she’s not a Russian agent.”

Trump never specified exactly who was saying Gabbard and Stein are Russian agents, but he immediately appeared to place blame at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s feet.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman – she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems. We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country,” the President said.

Speaker Pelosi tossed a dig at Trump Monday night after he said he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi noted that “they say” Trump is “morbidly obese.”

Many on social media mocked the president, both for getting Gabbard’s name wrong, and wondering why he is so certain Gabbard and Stein are not Russian agents.

