News
‘You’re a Moron, You’re an Idiot, You’re a Joke’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Unloads on Trump’s Coronavirus Efforts
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski unloaded on President Donald Trump for trying to bluff his way through a public health crisis.
Trump asked last week whether household disinfectants might be used to treat coronavirus patients, but then claimed he was only joking when he was universally mocked — and the “Morning Joe” co-hosts excoriated the president.
“These people that were once, quote, movement conservatives, are nothing more than a Trump cult, personality cult,” Scarborough said. “That’s why they can’t even admit that this president is unfit for his office and that people are going to die in the future because of this, unless somebody figures out a way to get him to focus, be serious, and put seniors first, put people with pre-existing health conditions first, put this nation’s health and safety and well-being first.”
Brzezinski pushed back against critics who say she and Scarborough have been overly wrought in their response.
“A lot of the president’s pawns, whether they’re in the media or whatever, will say, ‘Oh, Joe and Mika, so upset,’” she said. “I want to point out something you said on your Instagram live this weekend. You would love to see the president be competent in this crisis. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting, and people are dying. If you see a lot of emotion coming from this show, it’s because we are frightened for the American people at this point, given the fact that the White House has shown zero competence in this crisis.”
Trump insisted over the weekend that he was only joking when he suggested shooting sunlight inside of a person’s body to treat coronavirus, and bizarrely claimed he wasn’t even speaking to Dr. Deborah Birx — when video shows he was.
“He is putting her in a terrible position with a quack idea, and forcing her to talk about heat and light,” Brzezinski said. “She has to grasp for an answer and explain to him that maybe a fever, but no. No, you’re an idiot. You’re a moron is what she’s thinking, okay? You can see it on her face. I’m sorry, Mr. President, you put her in that position. This really reputable, credible, prepared woman, who spent her entire life getting ready for a crisis like this. You’re a joke. You try to make a joke of the entire situation.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
President Donald Trump went off on Fox News in a Twitterstorm Sunday, claiming that they’re being fed talking points from the Democratic party.
Fox is generally criticized for being so cozy with the Trump campaign and administration. He went on to mock the network for not being included in the Democratic Party debates during the primary, but then called it “low ratings.”
The president then rattled off another tweet of nonsensical insults.
….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Trump is likely angry about the Republicans for the Rule of Law, a political organization running ads showing Trump’s suggestion that doctors find a way that people can inject disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.
This video from Republicans for the Rule of Law has clocked more than a million views since we released it less than 24 hours ago. I'm re-posting it here in case you missed it, or if you might want to retweet or forward it. Or just to watch again and be, again, horrified by it. pic.twitter.com/DTLqxQbHjB
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2020
News
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump was very displeased that his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen was given an early release from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cohen, who had been serving three years as part of a plea deal over making hush-money payments in the service of the president, has been working on a tell-all book about Trump that is reportedly going to be released before the election.
According to the report, “the president was visibly agitated, bemoaning the early release of Michael Cohen, his former fixer and lawyer turned ‘rat’ for the feds.”
One source close to the president stated, “He was not pleased when he found out Michael was getting out early.”
Of greater concern to the president is the book, with the report stating Trump may try to block its release via the courts.
According to the report, the president is, “… pursuing legal options against Cohen, if anything in his ex-fixer’s upcoming, dishy book on Trump breaks attorney-client privilege or is deemed defamatory or libelous, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.”
“Trump is said to be particularly irritated by what Cohen could detail in his upcoming, potentially explosive memoir, which was first reported by The Daily Beast, and whether its contents would perturb Trump enough to sue Cohen. This new manuscript comes two years after Cohen’s hopes of publishing a prior memoir—a pro-Trump screed with the working title of Trump Revolution—were dashed amid his escalating legal woes,” the report continues.
According to an associate of Cohen, “The stories that will be in the book aren’t privileged. The stories wouldn’t violate attorney-client privilege. They are stories about Trump’s personality and behavior that would raise an eyebrow. There are stories about what it’s like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do. A lot of it will be about looking at things he’s said and done with women and other [politically incorrect] things. It’ll be an insider’s look about what it was like to be alongside the president for 12 years.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
News
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
Although President Donald Trump said that he was only being “sarcastic” when he mused on April 23 that injecting household disinfectants could possibly cure coronavirus, poison control centers have since reported spikes in people ingesting bleach and other disinfectants.
Barely 18 hours after Trump’s public statement, the New York City Poison Control Center received more than double its usual amount of calls including nine people who had Lysol exposure, 10 who had bleach exposure, and 11 who had exposure to other household cleaners. “Exposure” in this case means a dangerous contact that potentially threatens a person’s health or well being.
Though none of the calls reportedly resulted in death or hospitalization, poisonings from household disinfectants were already on the rise during the epidemic, partly due to children experimenting at home and adults trying to disinfect their living spaces.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that calls to state and local poison control centers tied to cleaners and disinfectants rose 20% in the first quarter to 45,550. Lysol, local elected leaders and health departments have also posted messages since Trump’s comment telling people not to ingest household disinfectants.
CNN anchorperson Anderson Cooper recently called out Trump for his comments and even British TV personality Piers Morgan called Trump’s suggestion “batsh*t crazy” prompting the president to unfollow him on Twitter.
This follows reports of people poisoning themselves with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after Trump and Fox News repeatedly pushed it as a potential “game changer” as a coronavirus treatment.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers told Forbes “the number of hydroxychloroquine exposure cases more than doubled from March 18, 2020, to April 6, 2020, compared to the same period last year” — that coincides somewhat with the period of time that Trump and pals started pushing it. A study has also since said that hydroxychloroquine actually causes more deaths than recoveries.
The one upside to all of this is that Trump’s musings about disinfectants may have effectively poisoned his daily coronavirus briefings, compelling him to pull back and possibly discontinue them as the White House fears they’re not just hurting people but his re-election chances as well.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
‘You Just Saw the President Lying’: Anderson Cooper Stunned After Trump Claims He Was Just Being ‘Sarcastic’
- News3 days ago
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Block Ruling Requiring Mueller Report’s Secret Grand Jury Testimony Be Handed Over to House
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Trump Wants 1,000 West Point Grads to Return to a Coronavirus Hotspot Just to Hear Him Speak
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
- FINALLY3 days ago
Trump Cuts Briefing Short, Takes No Questions, Fauci and Birx Absent After ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Crisis
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
- News20 hours ago
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
- SILVER LINING2 days ago
Coronavirus Could Finally Kill the Ban on Gay and Bi Blood Donations