RELIGIOUS FANATICISM
‘I Really Mean It!’: Texas Pastor Doubles Down on ‘Kill the Gays’ Sermon — YouTube Hasn’t Removed His Church’s Channel
Days after celebrating the accidental death of a spectator at Fort Lauderdale’s LGBTQ Pride parade, Texas hate pastor Jonathan Shelley has doubled down on his belief that all LGBTQ people should be executed.
Despite Shelley’s blatant hate speech — and even though a video of his remarks about the Fort Lauderdale tragedy has been removed — YouTube has thus far allowed the channel of his Stedfast Baptist Church to remain active.
Hemant Mehta of the Friendly Atheist preserved this clip:
Yesterday, a Christian hate-preacher from Texas celebrated a gay man’s death at a Pride parade.
“It’s great when trucks accidentally go through those… parades… We can hope for more in the future… I think it’s great! I hope they all die!”
(Warning: The language gets worse) pic.twitter.com/3VsYC8KmjA
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 21, 2021
During his Sunday sermon, Shelley said of the incident: “I think only one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future. You say, ‘Well, that’s mean.’ Yeah, but the Bible says that they’re worthy of death! You say, ‘Are you sad when fags die?’ No, I think it’s great! I hope they all die! I would love it if every f*g would die right now.’ And you say, ‘Well, I don’t think that’s what you really mean.’ That’s exactly what I mean. I really mean it!”
A follow-up video posted to the channel Wednesday is titled “Love They Neighbor As Thyself (Pastor Shelley Explains Death Penalty Belief).”
In the video, Shelley complains that people “make up a lot of lies about our church … and try to make it seem like we don’t love people.” He goes on to clarify that while he believes all gay men are pedophiles, he’s not calling for LGBTQ people to be murdered. Rather, he merely thinks that the government should execute them.
“I’m not a violent person,” Shelley says. “I’ve never wished for anyone to be murdered. You know, the Bible makes clear that there’s a difference between putting someone to death and murder. Murder is taking someone’s life that’s innocent, that has not committed any kind of crime worthy of death. When a government takes a criminal that’s been found guilty and puts them to death — executes them or slays them — the Bible makes it clear that that’s a huge difference between murder or wishing someone just to die.”
According to YouTube’s community standards, the platform prohibits content promoting hatred or violence based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Normally, channels can be terminated if they commit three violations within 90 days. However, the standards state that, “We may also terminate your channel or account after a single case of severe abuse.”
Stedfast Baptist Church has been designated as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center since 2015, after previous pastor Donnie Romero first declared that gay people should be put to death. Romero resigned in 2019 after admitting to “sins” including hiring prostitutes, gambling and marijuana.
Watch the video of Shelley’s “clarification” below.
RELIGIOUS FANATICISM
Watch: Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on ‘Wicked’ Same-Sex Marriage
Televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate Pat Robertson is blaming the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage and abortion – or at least, saying God will not heal the nation until America renounces those “sins.”
Speaking on his CBN “700 Club” Monday morning Robertson told viewers, “we’ve allowed this terrible plague to spread throughout our society. And it’s a small wonder God would hold us guilty. But the answer is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It’s not before,” as Media Matters reports.
Robertson, who turned 90 last month, was responding to a viewer’s question, asking: “Pat, last week you were talking about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God heal our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn’t this prevent his healing and forgiveness?”
An anti-LGBTQ and anti-choice activist for decades, Robertson replied, “You know, I think you put your finger on something very important. You know the Bible says — they turn from their wicked ways. They didn’t get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. And part of what we’ve done is turn. We are not turning when we have done terrible things. We have broken the covenant that God made with the mankind. We have violated his covenant. We have taken the life of the innocent, slaughtered them by the tens of millions. Children made in the image of God. And we have abused the poor.”
Watch:
RELIGIOUS FANATICISM
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
As his father was doubling down on his threat to destroy Iranian religious and cultural sites Donald Trump Jr. was proudly posting photos of his assault rifle featuring a symbol of a Christian religious war against Islam reportedly now used by white supremacists, according to a Pulitzer prize winning journalist, and the Chair of a specialist group on political violence and terrorism. It also has the word “Crusader” emblazoned on it.
The rifle also bears an image apparently of Hillary Clinton, the president’s former political opponent, behind bars.
There are three photos, which were posted to Instragram Sunday. Here are two:
Douglas Blackmon, a former Wall Street Journal senior national correspondent and bureau chief describes what’s now on Trump Jr.’s weapon as the Crusaders’ Cross.
So on the day @realDonaldTrump is threatening to blow up the Middle East, his son posts pictures of himself with a weapon bearing the “crusaders cross,” symbol of war with Islam in the Middle Ages, and today used by White supremacists? https://t.co/LMAx45vFhp pic.twitter.com/hUyow9fkQ0
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Let me just repeat that back: the son of @realDonaldTrump has posted images of himself with a weapon bearing a widely used symbol of white supremacist groups……
2/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
….which also happens to have been a major symbol of the medieval crusades/wars between Christian Europe and the Islam world….
While @realDonaldTrump is threatening to bomb civilians in Iran and claiming the right to occupy Iraqi territory.#IsThereNoBottom to this?
3/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Blackmon’s post was retweeted by Benjamin H. Friedman, an adjunct lecturer at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.
Others on social media confirmed the image and its history, including Akil N Awan, a co-director of the Conflict, Violence and Terrorism Research Centre at the University of London.
Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary’s face.
Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au
— Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020
Noted journalist Soledad O’Brien posted out the silence from the GOP.
[Absolute silence from GOP leadership, and from business leaders.] https://t.co/1IsJzxkF2p
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 6, 2020
University College London Political scientist Brian Klass:
In today’s totally normal news for a democracy, the president’s son—who a significant percentage of Republicans favor as his successor—posted photos of himself shooting a gun featuring an image of a crusader’s cross & his father’s former opponent in jail. So insane & appalling. pic.twitter.com/zYvHnOZL6Z
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 6, 2020
Two more journalists:
And crusader symbols hella popular with neo-Nazis. Heck of a look.
— Jonathan M. Katz?? (@KatzOnEarth) January 6, 2020
