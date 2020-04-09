News
Warrant for Journalists From Jerry Falwell Jr. Came From Liberty University’s Own Police
A right-wing commentator interviewed Jerry Falwell Jr. during his show Wednesday, where Falwell said that there were two arrest warrants open for reporters who came onto Liberty University’s campus.
Upon further examination of the warrant, the police officer who signed the warrant was Detective/Sgt. A.B. Wilkins 206 LUPD. The LUPD is not the Lynchburg Police Department nor is there a Sgt. or Detective A.B. Wilkins. It’s the police department under the authority of Liberty University.
Warrants are typically issued by a judge who directs an arresting officer to execute the warrant. No judge appears to have signed the warrant nor is there a judge mentioned, though the warrant does cite the Lynchburg, Virginia courthouse. The warrant also doesn’t appear to be certified by the clerk that it was submitted to the court. Clerks generally stamp documents when received.
The accused reporters, ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis and a New York Times photographer Julia Rendleman were accused of trespassing on the campus. The warrant called it a “class 1 misdemeanor,” which, according to Virginia law “is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.”
The Liberty University Police Department boasts eight officers. It’s unknown if the Lynchburg Police Department would have been willing to issue a similar warrant for the arrest of the reporters.
You can see the public documents below:
News
‘Toxic Risk’: French Hospital Halts Test of Trump-Promoted Malaria Drug to Battle COVID-19 Over Heart Failure Worries
“The remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself.”
President Donald Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has drawn criticism from medical experts who say much more work needs to be done before anyone can say it’s effective at stopping the disease.
And now one hospital in France has stopped its testing of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients over worries that the drug poses a “toxic risk” to people’s hearts when taken in combination with other drugs.
French newspaper Nice Matin reports that Nice University Hospital “immediately stopped” its use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who exhibit “major risks” of suffering heart failure due to the drug.
“When hydroxychloroquine is given on its own, the cardiac risk is very low,” explained Émile Ferrari, the chief of the hospital’s cardiology department. “On the other hand, the antibiotic (azithromycin) which is systematically prescribed in combination with hydroxychloroquine in the anti-Covid protocol also favors these anomalies. The cardiological risk is then potentiated… if there are other associated drugs which have the same undesirable effect.”
Related: Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
Ferrari concluded that doctors should be careful and not view hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure.
“It is true that Covid-19 kills, but the remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself,” he said.
News
Modly Out – Defense Secretary Accepts Acting Navy Chief’s Resignation Over Disastrous Firing of Hero Captain
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly offered his resignation earlier Tuesday. It was accepted Tuesday afternoon, just one day after he flew to Guam to tell sailors aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the captain he had firing for trying to protect them was “stupid.”
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a letter (below) announced he had accepted Modly’s resignation, saying that the Navy can now “move on.”
Modly on Monday told thousands of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt their former CO, Capt. Brett Crozier, was either “too stupid” or “too naive” to helm the ship because the letter he sent to his superiors urging help for the 100 or more sailors who had contracted coronavirus was leaked to the press.
The number of sailors testing positive for coronavirus has skyrocketed to 173 or more, and Crozier on Sunday was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well.
Modly told them Crozier embarassed the Navy and them by sending a letter he should have known would leak.
A transcript and audio recording of Modly’s disastrous speech were immediately leaked to the press. In the audio, one sailor can be heard responding to calling Crozier “stupid” with an astonished expletive.
The editor in chief of Task & Purpose posted Esper’s letter:
JUST IN: @EsperDoD confirms he has accepted the resignation of @SECNAV Thomas Modly pic.twitter.com/hAM24fBGKx
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) April 7, 2020
Modly effectively was President Donald Trump’s fourth Navy Secretary. This was his second tour as Acting Navy Secretary under this president.
News
Acting Navy Secretary Offers Resignation After Disastrous Speech Telling Crew Their ‘Hero’ Captain He Fired Was ‘Stupid’
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has offered his resignation to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, after his disastrous handling of the coronavirus outbreak aboard a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, his decision to fire its commanding officer, and then calling that CO “stupid,” as Politico reports.
Esper has said he supported Modly’s decision to immediately fire Capt. Brett Crozier last week.
It is not known if Esper will accept Modly’s resignation, but public outrage over the massive coronavirus infection and what many see as Navy leadership ignoring it has been pervasive.
A Washington Post report last week stated Modly had said he was firing the Captain because President Trump wanted him to.
“Navy sources had said Modly told a colleague that Trump ‘wants him [Crozier] fired,’ and though Modly denied getting any direct message to that effect, he clearly understood that Trump was unhappy with the uproar surrounding the Roosevelt.”
Modly on Monday flew eight hours to Guam to deliver a speech to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during which he told sailors their fired commanding officer was “too stupid” to helm their ship, because he should have known his letter pleading with his superiors to help his crew would get leaked.
Acting Sec. Modly’s speech – the transcript and audio – were immediately leaked to the press.
He has since apologized for his profanity, which he erroneously claims is a major source of public outrage, and for calling Crozier “stupid” and “naive.”
In the leaked audio one sailor can be heard saying “What the f***?” when Modly called their captain “stupid.”
Modly is effectively President Donald Trump’s fourth Navy Secretary. This is his second tour as Acting Navy Secretary under this president.
Trump fired Modly’s predecessor, Richard Spencer over Spencer’s opposition to Trump pardoning a Navy SEAL charged with committing war crimes. Spencer is the only Senate-confirmed Navy Secretary Trump has had.
Upon taking office Trump asked for the resignations of most of President Barack Obama’s military leaders, including then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who “served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Navy, the longest to serve as leader of the Navy and Marine Corps since World War I,” the Defense Dept. website says.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
