News
‘Toxic Risk’: French Hospital Halts Test of Trump-Promoted Malaria Drug to Battle COVID-19 Over Heart Failure Worries
“The remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself.”
President Donald Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has drawn criticism from medical experts who say much more work needs to be done before anyone can say it’s effective at stopping the disease.
And now one hospital in France has stopped its testing of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients over worries that the drug poses a “toxic risk” to people’s hearts when taken in combination with other drugs.
French newspaper Nice Matin reports that Nice University Hospital “immediately stopped” its use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who exhibit “major risks” of suffering heart failure due to the drug.
“When hydroxychloroquine is given on its own, the cardiac risk is very low,” explained Émile Ferrari, the chief of the hospital’s cardiology department. “On the other hand, the antibiotic (azithromycin) which is systematically prescribed in combination with hydroxychloroquine in the anti-Covid protocol also favors these anomalies. The cardiological risk is then potentiated… if there are other associated drugs which have the same undesirable effect.”
Related: Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
Ferrari concluded that doctors should be careful and not view hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure.
“It is true that Covid-19 kills, but the remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself,” he said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Modly Out – Defense Secretary Accepts Acting Navy Chief’s Resignation Over Disastrous Firing of Hero Captain
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly offered his resignation earlier Tuesday. It was accepted Tuesday afternoon, just one day after he flew to Guam to tell sailors aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the captain he had firing for trying to protect them was “stupid.”
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a letter (below) announced he had accepted Modly’s resignation, saying that the Navy can now “move on.”
Modly on Monday told thousands of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt their former CO, Capt. Brett Crozier, was either “too stupid” or “too naive” to helm the ship because the letter he sent to his superiors urging help for the 100 or more sailors who had contracted coronavirus was leaked to the press.
The number of sailors testing positive for coronavirus has skyrocketed to 173 or more, and Crozier on Sunday was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well.
Modly told them Crozier embarassed the Navy and them by sending a letter he should have known would leak.
A transcript and audio recording of Modly’s disastrous speech were immediately leaked to the press. In the audio, one sailor can be heard responding to calling Crozier “stupid” with an astonished expletive.
The editor in chief of Task & Purpose posted Esper’s letter:
JUST IN: @EsperDoD confirms he has accepted the resignation of @SECNAV Thomas Modly pic.twitter.com/hAM24fBGKx
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) April 7, 2020
Modly effectively was President Donald Trump’s fourth Navy Secretary. This was his second tour as Acting Navy Secretary under this president.
News
Acting Navy Secretary Offers Resignation After Disastrous Speech Telling Crew Their ‘Hero’ Captain He Fired Was ‘Stupid’
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has offered his resignation to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, after his disastrous handling of the coronavirus outbreak aboard a nuclear powered aircraft carrier, his decision to fire its commanding officer, and then calling that CO “stupid,” as Politico reports.
Esper has said he supported Modly’s decision to immediately fire Capt. Brett Crozier last week.
It is not known if Esper will accept Modly’s resignation, but public outrage over the massive coronavirus infection and what many see as Navy leadership ignoring it has been pervasive.
A Washington Post report last week stated Modly had said he was firing the Captain because President Trump wanted him to.
“Navy sources had said Modly told a colleague that Trump ‘wants him [Crozier] fired,’ and though Modly denied getting any direct message to that effect, he clearly understood that Trump was unhappy with the uproar surrounding the Roosevelt.”
Modly on Monday flew eight hours to Guam to deliver a speech to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during which he told sailors their fired commanding officer was “too stupid” to helm their ship, because he should have known his letter pleading with his superiors to help his crew would get leaked.
Acting Sec. Modly’s speech – the transcript and audio – were immediately leaked to the press.
He has since apologized for his profanity, which he erroneously claims is a major source of public outrage, and for calling Crozier “stupid” and “naive.”
In the leaked audio one sailor can be heard saying “What the f***?” when Modly called their captain “stupid.”
Modly is effectively President Donald Trump’s fourth Navy Secretary. This is his second tour as Acting Navy Secretary under this president.
Trump fired Modly’s predecessor, Richard Spencer over Spencer’s opposition to Trump pardoning a Navy SEAL charged with committing war crimes. Spencer is the only Senate-confirmed Navy Secretary Trump has had.
Upon taking office Trump asked for the resignations of most of President Barack Obama’s military leaders, including then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who “served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Navy, the longest to serve as leader of the Navy and Marine Corps since World War I,” the Defense Dept. website says.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday evening overruled a lower court and declared the polls must open as scheduled Tuesday morning across the state of Wisconsin, despite a global coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 10,966 people in the United States.
Americans – mostly liberals, progressives, and Democrats – are furious. Republicans, who pushed to open the polls knowing turnout will be slashed, are thrilled.
Going to the polls to vote for many will not only be difficult, but potentially life-threatening.
Focusing her ire on the conservative majority’s justices Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Monday night that the Supreme Court was “undermining our democracy.” And in her dissent in the Wisconsin case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg warned the ruling could lead to “massive disenfranchisement.”
A great many poll workers, who are often senior citizens and at high risk of death from the coronavirus, refused to show up, forcing the majority of polling places to be shut down.
Here’s what the polls looked like when they opened Tuesday morning:
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF
— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020
This tweet seems to sum up a lot of what many are feeling:
Supreme Court: We’re going to delay oral arguments for the first time since the Spanish flu because this pandemic is an extraordinary time & also we don’t know how to use Zoom.
Also Supreme Court: There’s no reason people shouldn’t still have to show up to the polls in-person.
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) April 6, 2020
More videos of Wisconsin polling places, with what some are saying:
Election officials are furious about this. They say it’s both voter suppression and a dangerous disregard for safety by asking people to risk their lives to vote in a pandemic when it easily could have been delayed. https://t.co/JLc0qOjAzr
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 7, 2020
If you think that this is what should be happening today, you’re either uninformed about coronavirus, a nihilistic partisan, or a Republican-appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
(or a combo) https://t.co/H7xKNHU0fL
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 7, 2020
These people are quite literally risking their lives to vote https://t.co/ojqL4NyDeb
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 7, 2020
But this thread captures the existential anger many are feeling:
I am angry at Republicans, all the way up from the state legislature to the Supreme Court. It’s not even the power grab, it’s the sheer damn callousness of it all. They don’t care that this puts people’s lives at risk. They don’t care how many people they’re terrifying.
— Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) April 7, 2020
I will never forgive them for throwing out legally requested ballots. I will never forget how they are requiring God knows how many senior citizens to go against instinct and medical advice to exercise their democratic franchise.
— Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) April 7, 2020
So here’s partisan thing number one: If I die of this damn stupid virus because I took part in a damn stupid ill-advised election, you absolutely have my permission to politicize my death. Stuff that down the throat of every anti-democratic politico and never let them forget.
— Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) April 7, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
- OMG!2 days ago
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
- AYKM?2 days ago
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
- CHARLATANS2 days ago
Trump Official Peter Navarro Sputters and Flails After Lack of Medical Qualifications Exposed in Train Wreck CNN Interview
- News3 days ago
‘Hero’ Navy Captain Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fired for Sounding Alarm Over Massive Outbreak on His Ship
- VOTING RIGHTS1 day ago
‘Massive Disenfranchisement’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sends Out Dire Warning About New Supreme Court Ruling
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Trump ‘Personally’ Pressured CDC, FDA, NIH to Allow Untested Malaria Drugs to Be Used to Treat Coronavirus: Report
- News22 hours ago
‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’