Meltdown: Trump Explodes on Reporter Who Tells Him America Does Not Have Enough Tests, Masks, PPE, or Ventilators

President Donald Trump is continuing his attempts to gaslight America, this time during Friday’s daily coronavirus press briefing when he attacked a reporter who told him America does not have enough masks, PPE, hospital beds, or ventilators.

The president derided CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta immediately as he began posing his question, which Trump would not allow him to even ask without interruption.

“Do we have enough masks? No. Do we have enough tests? No. Do we have enough PPE? No,” Acosta began.

“Why would you say ‘no’? The answer is ‘yes,'” Trump lied, interrupting. “Why would you say ‘no’? I think the answer is ‘yes.’ Who said ‘no’ to that?”

“I’m saying –” Acosta began to answer.

“No, no. You’re saying no, but who said no?”

“Do we have enough masks? Yes,” Trump insisted, falsely.

“We hear from doctors, we hear from health experts,” Acosta replied.

“No, no you don’t say this. You say, do we have enough masks? Yes. Do we have enough tests? Yes. We’re developing new tests. Do we have enough – do we have enough ventilators? Yes. Do we have enough hospital beds? Yes. We built 20,000 hospital beds. We have enough hospital beds,” Trump insisted, falsely.

“What do you say – I mean, you watch the coverage?” Acosta continued.

“I watch a lot of the coverage,” Trump replied. “A lot of it’s fake news.”

“No, no,” the CNN reporter responded. “When the doctors and the medical experts come on our air and say we don’t have enough tests…”

Trump claimed they have to say that or CNN won’t allow them on air, which is also false.

The President then said a group of 14 governors Thursday night told him, “It’s been unbelievable what’s happened.”

“We’ve been totally responsive,” the president added. “Ventilators. Everyone has the ventilators they need,” he claimed, which is also false. “We’re at a point where all the foreign countries” are calling to ask for ventilators, he said.

“This is not happy talk. Maybe it’s happy talk for you, it’s not happy talk for me we’re talking about death. We’re talking about the greatest economy in the world, one day I have to close it off. And we did the right thing,” Trump claimed, as if he were mourning the loss of the economy instead of the more than 15,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. “We did the right thing.”

Literally not one word of his remarks were true.

Trump claim, falsely, that America currently has enough tests pic.twitter.com/hGymXNN0y6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020

