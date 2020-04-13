AMERICA IN CRISIS
‘Chaos’: Kushner-Commandeered Supply Chain Task Force Operates in the Dark, Turned Government Into Arm of Big Business
Jared Kushner is best known for his failures, and his decision to commandeer the supply chain task force and turn it into an arm of Big Business may be his greatest.
The supply chain task force, a part of the larger coronavirus task force, should be helping the federal government procure desperately-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks and shields, along with life-saving medical equipment like ventilators, at a lower cost, and distributing it to the areas that need it the most.
But under Kushner’s manipulation, the supply chain task force has “virtually no accountability,” NBC News reports. It has “operated almost entirely in the dark, releasing few details of their arrangements with the big companies; created a new and convoluted emergency response system; and sown confusion and distrust in the states and among the people who need medical supplies.”
“Jared and his friends decided they were going to do their thing,” one senior government official told NBC News. “It cost weeks.”
Congressional officials warn the supply chain group is mired in “chaos, secrecy and ineptitude.”
NBC reports under Kushner the supply chain task force has spent about one million dollars each on 40 chartered FedEx flights in a deal for chemical giant DuPont to send its made in the USA Tyvek material over to Vietnam, where it is sown into body suits.
Those suits used to sell for $5 each. The federal government, in addition to basically donating what would amount to $40 million to DuPont, is now paying up to three times as much for the suits: $15 each, NBC News reports. To make matters worse, instead of paying FedEx $1 million per flight the federal government could have used U.S. military aircraft which would have cost less than half: $410,000 per flight.
And if all that weren’t bad enough, DuPont only sold 60 percent of the suits to the federal government.
“We actually helped get raw materials supplied from Richmond, Virginia, and we flew that s— to Vietnam, all so that DuPont could sell us” their products, said a senior federal official involved in the coronavirus effort.
President Donald Trump and HHS, which announced the deal last week, described the arrangement as one in a string of massive successes in delivering badly needed medical equipment into the U.S. in an expedited fashion.
Read the entire report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Meltdown: Trump Explodes on Reporter Who Tells Him America Does Not Have Enough Tests, Masks, PPE, or Ventilators
President Donald Trump is continuing his attempts to gaslight America, this time during Friday’s daily coronavirus press briefing when he attacked a reporter who told him America does not have enough masks, PPE, hospital beds, or ventilators.
The president derided CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta immediately as he began posing his question, which Trump would not allow him to even ask without interruption.
“Do we have enough masks? No. Do we have enough tests? No. Do we have enough PPE? No,” Acosta began.
“Why would you say ‘no’? The answer is ‘yes,'” Trump lied, interrupting. “Why would you say ‘no’? I think the answer is ‘yes.’ Who said ‘no’ to that?”
“I’m saying –” Acosta began to answer.
“No, no. You’re saying no, but who said no?”
“Do we have enough masks? Yes,” Trump insisted, falsely.
“We hear from doctors, we hear from health experts,” Acosta replied.
Related: Trump Is ‘Treating Life-Saving Medical Equipment as Emoluments’ to ‘Dole Out’ as Political Favors: Reports
“No, no you don’t say this. You say, do we have enough masks? Yes. Do we have enough tests? Yes. We’re developing new tests. Do we have enough – do we have enough ventilators? Yes. Do we have enough hospital beds? Yes. We built 20,000 hospital beds. We have enough hospital beds,” Trump insisted, falsely.
“What do you say – I mean, you watch the coverage?” Acosta continued.
“I watch a lot of the coverage,” Trump replied. “A lot of it’s fake news.”
“No, no,” the CNN reporter responded. “When the doctors and the medical experts come on our air and say we don’t have enough tests…”
Trump claimed they have to say that or CNN won’t allow them on air, which is also false.
The President then said a group of 14 governors Thursday night told him, “It’s been unbelievable what’s happened.”
“We’ve been totally responsive,” the president added. “Ventilators. Everyone has the ventilators they need,” he claimed, which is also false. “We’re at a point where all the foreign countries” are calling to ask for ventilators, he said.
“This is not happy talk. Maybe it’s happy talk for you, it’s not happy talk for me we’re talking about death. We’re talking about the greatest economy in the world, one day I have to close it off. And we did the right thing,” Trump claimed, as if he were mourning the loss of the economy instead of the more than 15,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. “We did the right thing.”
Literally not one word of his remarks were true.
Watch:
Trump claim, falsely, that America currently has enough tests pic.twitter.com/hGymXNN0y6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2020
Related: Trump’s Latest Target to Blame for His Coronavirus Failures Is at Least His Sixth: Report
AMERICA IN CRISIS
Trump’s Latest Target to Blame for His Coronavirus Failures Is at Least His Sixth: Report
President Donald Trump’s infamous statement about the coronavirus pandemic may haunt him forever: “I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said, when asked on March 13 about his failure to ensure there were enough testing kits – a problem that still exists.
Here’s the clip. On the lack of testing #Covid_19 and the “failure” of the response, @realDonaldTrump: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” #COVID pic.twitter.com/rpTh5DcILr
— Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) March 13, 2020
In fact, this president takes the blame for almost nothing, ever.
But as the Associated Press reports, Trump is a master at throwing blame at everyone else, and there are at least six entities he’s cycled through already that he wants Americans to think are responsible.
“First, it was the media that was at fault,” the AP reports. “Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame.”
As for the buck stopping “here,” the famous sign that sat on President Harry S. Truman’s desk, well, that is not an option for this administration.
Trump has blamed “Democratic governors for alleged mismanagement at the front lines of the crisis. The media, first for hyping the threat of the virus and then for not giving the administration credit for its response. Federal inspectors general, believed to be conspiring to make the White House look bad. The Obama administration, for not adequately preparing. China, initially absolved of responsibility, then accused of covering up worrisome health data. And now the WHO, from which Trump has threatened to withhold funding.”
As for his own performance on the coronavirus pandemic, Trump says “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said March 16.
“I think we’ve done a great job,” he declared. “I couldn’t have done it any better.”
“I’d rate it at 10. I think we’ve done a great job,” President Trump says when asked how he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on a scale on 1-10, pointing to travel bans and plans to ramp up testing. https://t.co/1TBAL8cn2G pic.twitter.com/juSEj3wdgE
— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020
AMERICA IN CRISIS
‘Very Large Acceleration’: World Health Organization Warns US Could Become Epicenter of Global Coronavirus Crisis
The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that the United States of America could become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, based on a “very large acceleration” in cases.
“They have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity,” says WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris, according to The Daily Beast.
The news comes as President Donald Trump and his supporters at Fox News are waging a campaign to loosen or end CDC protocols recommending people stay at home and observe social/physical distancing rules of six feet separation. On Twitter Trump insisted “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.” He has repeated that line on national television, and Fox News has made the same argument.
“So far,” The Guardian notes, “46,450 people in the US have become infected with the virus and there have been 593 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.”
Medical experts agree this is just the beginning of the pandemic and it will get far worse before it gets better.
Related: Top Texas GOPer Urges Grandparents to Risk Their Lives So Coronavirus Closures End and Americans Go Back to Work
Trending
- AMERICA IN CRISIS3 days ago
Meltdown: Trump Explodes on Reporter Who Tells Him America Does Not Have Enough Tests, Masks, PPE, or Ventilators
- TOTAL INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
NYT Flags 8 Key Exchanges in the ‘Red Dawn’ Emails Detailing Trump’s ‘Faltering Response to Coronavirus’
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Is Working Behind the Scenes to Cripple Any Investigations Before the November Election: Columnist
- News1 day ago
Chris Wallace Slams Trump’s Slow Reaction to Virus: ‘How Much Did Those Lost Weeks Cost Us?’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE4 hours ago
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
- News7 hours ago
HHS Head’s ‘Future Uncertain’ After Kushner and Pence Sideline Him for Not Giving Trump Good News About Virus: Report
- AYKM?3 hours ago
‘Not a Pandemic’: Fox News Contributor Denounces ‘Panic and Pandemonium’ Over ‘Hype’ of Coronavirus
- JUST THE FACTS2 hours ago
‘Here Are the Facts’: Pete Williams Destroys Trump’s Claim–Says Only States, Not the Feds, Can Open or Close Businesses