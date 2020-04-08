CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Fascism Is Eyeing This Republic Like Lunch’: Expert Warns Trump Attack on Inspectors General Is ‘Late-Stage Corruption’
President Donald Trump has fired two top Inspectors General since Friday, and freely admitted Tuesday he is targeting for firing at leas seven of the federal government’s key watchdogs.
The press largely ignored Trump’s brazen admission, but he clearly said Tuesday he intends to “change” out even decades-long veteran Inspectors General, with less-qualified ones loyal to him.
Trump indicates he has reservations about the work of any inspector general who wasn’t appointed by him pic.twitter.com/EClqeCAMx4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020
Walter Shaub, who was the Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, is sounding the alarm bells.
In a lengthy 22-tweet statement Shaub calls Trump’s “assault” on the federal government’s Inspectors General “late-stage corruption,” and he warns that “fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch.”
Shaub points to “open presidential profiteering,” bolstered by “hard-to-prove conflicts of interest” that “were significantly influencing policy.”
Related: ‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
He says Trump went through a period of a “growing awareness that many laws don’t have teeth or depend upon the executive branch to enforce them.”
Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should have triggered his removal from office. But wild-eyed Senators were hot on the trail of more judges.”
As the corruption grew, “Trump’s hold on the Senate was absolute. We don’t know what assurances he received behind the scenes, but we saw even longtime Republican Senators abandon previously espoused principles to protect him in plain sight.”
“The collapse” of congressional oversight “was a potentially mortal wound” to the Republic.
Trump, his enablers, and his supporters went after whistleblowers and witnesses. The President began to “purge” political appointees, and then even “career Feds, whose due process rights exist to prevent politicians from harnessing them for corrupt aims or, at least, silence any who might report wrongdoing.”
It didn’t matter.
A last line of defense in this war on ethics and law is the Inspector General community. They’re the eyes of the American people, objective investigators traditionally freed to pursue accountability by the safeguard of bipartisan congressional protection./15
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
What began with the fall of the ethics program is entering the end game with the potential fall of the Inspector General community. The government is failing us, safeguards that took two centuries to build have crumbled, and fascism is eyeing this republic like lunch. /17
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
It’s down to the people. There is a chance in November to reclaim this land for democracy and reject fascism. But the obstacles are tremendous. Trump has the advantage of incumbency, decades of Republican voter suppression, and a third branch that increasingly seems political./18
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 8, 2020
You can read the entire thread starting here on Twitter or in full at Threadreader.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Break Glass Moment for Our Democracy’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump Plan to Purge 7 Inspectors General
President Donald Trump is expected to fire at least seven top inspectors general, and legal experts are sounding the alarm.
Late Tuesday night RealClearPolitics White House and national political correspondent Susan Crabtree dropped this bombshell:
Breaking: Trump is firing 7 IGs in one fail swoop, sources confirm to @RealClearNews. Most likely will be the IGs that were appointed by Pres. Obama or beforehand. He wants his own people in those positions now. Trump during his briefing said he has “put in 7 names” for IGs.
— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 7, 2020
Crabtree later noted “more changes may come later.”
Indeed, as Crabtree mentioned, Trump in fact did make the announcement Tuesday during the coronavirus briefing, but it went largely unnoticed.
Asked by a reporter about his Tuesday firing of Glenn Fine, the Acting Inspector General for the Defense Department, Trump rambled, saying that as president he has the right to fire Inspectors General. (That could be challenged in court if he goes through with the plan.)
“Well, we have a IGs [sic] in from the Obama era,” Trump told the reporter asking about Fine, an IG who has worked for every President since Bill Clinton. “And as you know, it’s a presidential decision. And I left them, largely. I may change some, but I left them.”
“But when we have, you know, reports of bias and when we have different things coming in — I don’t know Fine; I don’t think I ever met Fine. I heard the name –” Trump continued. “I heard the name.”
There are no credible reports of bias.
“I don’t know where he is,” Trump continued. “Maybe he was from Clinton. Okay? You have to check that out? Okay, maybe he’s from Clinton.”
“But we did change him, but we changed a number,” Trump said, suggesting the firing of a veteran and highly-regarded Inspector General is akin to getting an oil change.
And then Trump snuck in the bombshell.
“We have about seven nominations in,” meaning he will be replacing seven Inspectors General, or Acting IGs. “I believe we put seven very, very highly qualified people for the IG position. And, you know, that’s a decision that I could have made three years ago and I could have made two years ago. But we’re putting in — not so much for him. We’re putting in seven names. I think it was seven. And they’re going in now.”
Trump late Friday evening fired Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community Inspector General. Atkinson fulfilled his legal obligation to report a credible whistleblower complaint to Congress, and President Trump on Monday fully admitted that was the reason he fired him.
“I thought he did a terrible job… Absolutely terrible.”
Trump fired back at a reporter who asked about the firing of Intelligence Community inspector general Michael Atkinson pic.twitter.com/ZAPWmmBocQ
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 4, 2020
On Tuesday President Trump fired Glenn Fine, the Acting Inspector General for the Defense Department, who had just been named by his peers to oversee the $2 trillion emergency coronavirus support program, which includes a $500 billion slush fund that will be managed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Legal experts and lawmakers responded to the news Trump plans to purge seven Inspectors General, expressing anger and grave concern.
U.S. Senator (D-HI):
You can thank Senate Republicans for pre-approving all of the coming corruption by voting not guilty. And spare all of us a strongly worded press release. You had your chance. https://t.co/9vef638Ha8
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 7, 2020
Former CIA Officer:
This. Is. A. Problem. Alarm bells should be going off. https://t.co/LYTKUwV7Iz
— Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) April 8, 2020
Former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications:
Trump is dismantling American democracy during a pandemic, and every Republican who voted to protect him owns it. https://t.co/Uy7n50bV5k
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 8, 2020
Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council staff:
Trump reportedly firing SEVEN inspectors general all at once.
Guess he figured out that inspectors general were created to ensure accountability & oversight.
Those are 2 things Trump can’t stand.
This move is VERY dangerous to American democracy. https://t.co/bxnUKqwUWD
— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) April 7, 2020
Head of the Brennan Center’s National Task Force on Rule of Law and Democracy:
If true, this is a break glass moment for our democracy. And I’m not an alarmist, nor the biggest fan of all IGs. But they play an essential role in checking abuse & preventing autocracy. If there are more @MittRomney‘s in Congress, now is the time to speak out. STRING 1/ https://t.co/EDiZFxCu20
— Rudy Mehrbani (@RudyMehrbani) April 8, 2020
Former director of USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA):
This is a huge, huge red flag. https://t.co/sLA3JmOWON
— Jeremy INVEST IN PUBLIC HEALTH Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) April 8, 2020
Noted political scientist and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI):
This is a giant step towards a corrupt autocracy. And not a word from his enabler’s in Congress. No different than the lawmakers in Hungary, in Egypt and other countries where they turned a blind eye to vicious dictators seizing power and squeezing freedoms out of the society.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 8, 2020
Former federal corruption prosecutor, now Executive Director of CREW:
If anyone thought we were exaggerating about the President’s attack on any independent oversight and accountability, and undermining of democratic checks and balances, this should make it painfully clear. Really scary. https://t.co/UxEoMxkvd4
— Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) April 7, 2020
U.S. Senator (D-CT):
This is getting ridiculous.
I’m drafting legislation to give all Inspectors General protected 7 year terms. Sound like a good idea? https://t.co/pLu0PkOwT4
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 8, 2020
Law Professor at University of Texas School of Law, CNN’s Supreme Court analyst:
Inspectors General exist to hold the Executive Branch accountable by identifying fraud, waste, abuse, & illegality.
The President has the constitutional and statutory authority to fire them, but given their job, we have a right to know *why* he no longer values their oversight. https://t.co/kJ4uy3CRd4
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) April 8, 2020
Noted activist:
Trump is purging oversight officials: https://t.co/GDfmDM4kE8
— Leah McElrath ???? (@leahmcelrath) April 8, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
Trump Ousts ‘Widely Respected’ Acting Defense Dept. Inspector General to Remove Him as Coronavirus Funds Watchdog
President Donald Trump has fired from his post Acting Defense Dept. Inspector General Glenn Fine, an attorney who has been described over the years as “worthy and respected,” “widely-respected,” and “a model inspector general.”
Trump had indicated in a signing statement he would not comply with a portion of the $2 trillion CARES ACT that requires an existing Inspector General to oversee an emergency coronavirus fund – including the $500 billion bailout fund Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin controls. Today’s move allows Trump to put in place an IG who will be expected to do the President’s bidding.
“A panel of inspectors general had named Glenn Fine — the acting Pentagon watchdog — to lead the group charged with monitoring the coronavirus relief effort,” Politico reports. “But Trump on Monday removed Fine from his post, instead naming an EPA inspector general to serve as the temporary Pentagon watchdog.”
Fine was to head the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which CNBC described as “a body created to oversee the roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal that President Donald Trump signed into law last week in response to the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.”
His job as chair was “to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse” of those funds.
Inside Defense reports Fine “will revert to his position as principal deputy inspector general, while Sean O’Donnell, the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general, will serve as the acting DOD IG in addition to his current duties at EPA.”
Those moves allow Trump to nominate “Jason Abend, who currently serves as senior policy advisor at United States Customs and Border Protection, to be the new DOD IG.”
“Glenn Fine is one of the most experienced and respected IGs,” former Wisconsin Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said, responding to the news. “His service goes back many years, for both parties. Not a partisan bone in his body.”
In fact, Fine from 2000 to 2011 Fine served as Inspector General of the Department of Justice, first under President Bill Clinton, then under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He moved to the private sector, then returned to the Obama administration in 2016 as Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense.
Fine has also served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney and served as Special Counsel to the Dept. of Justice Inspector General.
CNN legal analyst:
This is horrible news. Trump has fired Glenn Fine because Fine is what all IGs are supposed to be: independent, capable, and fair. This is a transparent attempt to undermine the ability of IGs to expose fraud and abuse by Trump and others. Appalling. https://t.co/HIfG3Sm6hV
— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) April 7, 2020
NBC News Senior Business correspondent:
THE LACK OF TRANSPARENCY AROUND TARP SPARKED HUGE PUBLIC OUTRAGE & BIRTHED OCCUPY WALL ST…. THIS WILL BE MUCH WORSE
Trump removes independent watchdog for coronavirus funds, upending oversight panel – POLITICO https://t.co/276ZJvxg9E
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 7, 2020
CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
‘Pardon Will Follow in Short Order’: Experts Trounce Trump for Announcing Stone Has ‘Very Good Chance of Exoneration’
President Donald Trump continues to ignore Attorney General Bill Barr’s threat of resigning if he continues to tweet about Justice Dept. cases. Barely hours after a judge sentenced the president’s longtime confidant Roger Stone to a mere 40 months in jail Trump announced he believes Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration,” presumably on appeal – unless he is planning a pardon, which is not exoneration, although Trump apparently does not know that.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson made clear he does not, and all but bullet proofed her sentencing decision.
Now experts and others are predicting Trump will pardon Stone, possibly soon.
The president has already had Jared Stone and Pam Bondi remove the pardon process from the DOJ, enveloping it into their own portfolios.
The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker warned on MSNBC Thursday afternoon that Trump “is looking for ways to lash out” because he is so angry that his enemies, including Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe, were never charged with crimes (they never committed crimes) and he wants to “protect his own friends.”
“We’re obviously awaiting to hear about the president pardoning Roger Stone, which certainly appears likely,” Rucker stated.
NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said, “Trump issuing a pardon for somebody like Roger Stone looks like one thing and one thing only: obstruction of justice.”
Here’s what some other legal experts are saying:
Former FBI Special Agent and lawyer:
What’s the over-under on how long Trump will wait time pardon Stone after sentencing? I give it by the end if the day tomorrow.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 20, 2020
POLITICO senior reporter:
It’s all become the worst kept secret in Washington: President Trump won’t let Roger Stone go to prison. https://t.co/vDKRewUPG4 @politico
— Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020
Former senior advisor to President Barack Obama:
Roger Stone was convicted of lying on @realDonaldTrump’s behalf. Now Trump is lying on Stone’s behalf.
The pardon will follow in short order.https://t.co/3KCpLlBPok
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 20, 2020
Former U.S. Attorney:
Blah, blah, blah Stone gets a pardon https://t.co/5sThrvbLPJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 20, 2020
Former federal prosecutor:
If Trump pardons Stone, DOJ attys who appeared in court may resign; they made reps to court that Trump would contradict. That rolls right to Barr’s doorstep. Stone doesn’t want to go to jail and Barr doesn’t want to resign but you may not be able to have one w/out the other…
— Jack Weiss (@JacksDogma) February 20, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
- OMG!2 days ago
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
- AYKM?2 days ago
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
- CHARLATANS2 days ago
Trump Official Peter Navarro Sputters and Flails After Lack of Medical Qualifications Exposed in Train Wreck CNN Interview
- VOTING RIGHTS1 day ago
‘Massive Disenfranchisement’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sends Out Dire Warning About New Supreme Court Ruling
- News1 day ago
‘Politicize My Death’: Americans Furious Supreme Court Forcing Wisconsin Voters to ‘Literally Risk Their Lives to Vote’
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Trump ‘Personally’ Pressured CDC, FDA, NIH to Allow Untested Malaria Drugs to Be Used to Treat Coronavirus: Report
- PROPAGANDISTS1 day ago
‘Minister of Propaganda’: Internet Massively Mocks Trump’s Brand New White House Press Secretary