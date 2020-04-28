SHAME ON HIM
‘Brought His Ignorance to the Mayo Clinic’: Nicolle Wallace Says ‘Mask Truther’ Mike Pence Is Kind of Person Who ‘Repels Me’
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace kicked off her day by blasting Vice President Mike Pence after video of him visiting Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Tuesday afternoon went viral. Pence is the only person, as she noted, in the entire hospital who refused to wear a mask, in violation of the Mayo Clinic’s stated policies.
Wallace called Pence a “coronavirus truther” a “mask truther,” and “the kind of human being that repels me at the grocery store.”
“The second most-powerful man in the world, revealing himself in this video as “a coronavirus truther, or at least, a mask truther. He’s also much closer than six feet,” Wallace added, noting the Vice President ignored CDC social distancing guidelines.
“Forget that he’s the Vice President, this is the kind of human that repels me at the supermarket or the Walmart. I don’t want to be that close to anybody while we’re still at this phase of a pandemic. The President and the Vice President have really revealed themselves as this wacky combination of conspiracy theorists, quack medical proponents, and truthers. He either doesn’t believe that the mask is keeping people safe, or he doesn’t think that rule applies to him.”
“The danger here isn’t that people like you or me will see that and not wear our masks,” Wallace continued, “the danger is that all of the people that still approve of the President and Vice President – and yes, those numbers are shrinking but still represent millions of Americans – will see the most powerful man in the world and second most powerful man in government ignoring their own scientists’ medical advice about masks and think, ‘If they don’t need one, and if they don’t need to stay six feet apart, maybe I don’t either.’ And that is still a very dangerous risk to take.”
She went on to say Pence brought his “ignorance around science to the Mayo Clinic,” which left her “speechless.”
“This is Mike Pence cowering” to Trump, or “so afraid of Nikki Haley replacing him,” that he chose to not wear a mask, Wallace observed.
Watch:
