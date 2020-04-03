INCOMPETENCE EQUALS DEATH
‘Arrogant’ Jared Kushner Ripped by NYT Columnist: He Will ‘Get Us All Killed’ With His Incompetence
On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Goldberg laid into President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who appeared at the day’s coronavirus press conference to blame states for the federal government’s slow response.
“Reporting on the White House’s herky-jerky coronavirus response, Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman has a quotation from Jared Kushner that should make all Americans, and particularly all New Yorkers, dizzy with terror,” wrote Goldberg. “According to Sherman, when New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said that the state would need 30,000 ventilators at the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, Kushner decided that Cuomo was being alarmist. ‘I have all this data about I.C.U. capacity,’ Kushner reportedly said. ‘I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.’”
“Even now, it’s hard to believe that someone with as little expertise as Kushner could be so arrogant,” wrote Goldberg. “Kushner has succeeded at exactly three things in his life. He was born to the right parents, married well and learned how to influence his father-in-law. Most of his other endeavors — his biggest real estate deal, his foray into newspaper ownership, his attempt to broker a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians — have been failures.”
“The journalist Andrea Bernstein looked closely at Kushner’s business record for her recent book ‘American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power,’ speaking to people on all sides of his real estate deals as well as those who worked with him at The New York Observer, the weekly newspaper he bought in 2006,” wrote Goldberg. “Kushner, Bernstein told me, ‘really sees himself as a disrupter.’ Again and again, she said, people who’d dealt with Kushner told her that whatever he did, he ‘believed he could do it better than anybody else, and he had supreme confidence in his own abilities and his own judgment even when he didn’t know what he was talking about.’”
“It’s hard to overstate the extent to which this confidence is unearned,” continued Goldberg. “Kushner was a reportedly mediocre student whose billionaire father appears to have bought him a place at Harvard. Taking over the family real estate company after his father was sent to prison, Kushner paid $1.8 billion — a record, at the time — for a Manhattan skyscraper at the very top of the real estate market in 2007. The debt from that project became a crushing burden for the family business. (Kushner was able to restructure the debt in 2011, and in 2018 the project was bailed out by a Canadian asset management company with links to the government of Qatar.) He gutted the once-great New York Observer, then made a failed attempt to create a national network of local politics websites.”
“On Thursday, Governor Cuomo said that New York will run out of ventilators in six days,” wrote Goldberg. “Perhaps Kushner’s projections were incorrect. ‘I don’t think the federal government is in a position to provide ventilators to the extent the nation may need them,’ Cuomo said. ‘Assume you are on your own in life.’ If not in life, certainly in this administration.”
INCOMPETENCE EQUALS DEATH
#JaredKushnerForPrison Trends After Top Trump Advisor Claims National Emergency Stockpile Is ‘Ours’ – Not the States’
Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner‘s extremely rare public appearance Thursday at the Trump coronavirus task force briefing is still drawing strong condemnation for the President’s son-in-law. Cries of nepotism are now the least of critics’ worries, given that, many say, Kushner’s incompetence this time will lead to the deaths of thousands.
The American public’s anger and outrage center on these remarks Kushner made during the briefing: “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”
JARED KUSHNER: “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.” pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020
Many are asking who Kushner thinks “our” is.
Not only is Kushner condescendingly dangerous, he’s dead wrong.
“Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out,” the U.S. Government’s website for the Strategic National Stockpile says.
“When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency. Organized for scalable response to a variety of public health threats, this repository contains enough supplies to respond to multiple large-scale emergencies simultaneously.”
The fury from the American people over Kushner’s remarks (not to mention apparent heading of the coronavirus response inside the White House) is palpable. We are in the early stages of a global pandemic that has already infected over one million people, leaving tens of thousands dead. Before it is over, experts say, millions of Americans could lose their lives.
This is why Kushner rarely makes public appearances. Now #JaredKushnerForPrison is trending. https://t.co/d47V4NoKPS
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 3, 2020
What does Jared mean when he says “our” stockpile? Does he not know that the White House is “our” house? NOTHING belongs to them! It ALL belongs to WE the people! #JaredKushnerForPrison
— RayeEllen (@onlyonejewelry1) April 3, 2020
Every time Jared gets involved with making policy it turns to shit. There’s actual data on this. Why are we putting our families at risk? Why aren’t we demanding his removal?
Nepotism is not allowed. Why are we giving up?#firejared#JaredKushnerForPrison
— 🍑ProgressNow🍑 (@ProgressNow00) April 3, 2020
so trotting out creepy, unqualified grifting son-in-law didn’t go well…🤔#JaredKushnerForPrison
— things have changed (@Joecar1956) April 3, 2020
Who dafuq are the stockpiles beings saved for if not the people of the U.S.?
Mars?
Russia?
Rich people?
Light the torches and sharpen the pitchforks, y’all.#JaredKushnerForPrison https://t.co/tGI2YmOt96
— CrabDiving Podcast (@CrabDiving) April 3, 2020
The president’s son-in-law is denying states needed medical supplies to fight COVID-19, because he knows their needs better than they do. He’s an idiot who thinks he’s smart. Very dangerous. #JaredKushnerForPrison https://t.co/4YvcbKPPH1
— paul (@paulodrei) April 3, 2020
Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse….than jared shows up.#JaredKushnerForPrison
Jared Kushner Ripped For Saying ‘Our Stockpile’ Isn’t Meant For States To Use https://t.co/AGjrKDPRUm via @Yahoo
— Rick Kelley (@rickkelley6) April 3, 2020
#JaredKushnerForPrison The idiot doesn’t realize the federal stock pile was paid for by US taxpayers, and belongs to everybody. Why else would it be there? Apparently he hasn’t made enough off the delayed and botched test kits, and has stake in more manufacturers
— buddy jenius scum (@BuddyCompo) April 3, 2020
Thank you to the 80,000 morons in PA, OH, MI and WI that put Jared Kushner in charge of a Global Pandemic on American soil. #JaredKushnerForPrison
— @tinfoilted (@tinfoilted1) April 3, 2020
Jared Kushner went on national television and claimed “our medical stockpiles aren’t meant for (United) States” – 2 questions:
Who the fuck is “our” and if not meant for Americans, then who? His Russian handlers? #JaredKushnerForPrison#TrumpOwnsEveryDeath
— Ricks Little Brother (@RicksLittle) April 3, 2020
so he couldn’t even get security clearance but we are trusting our entire nation to him? @gtconway3d @atrupar @MollyJongFast #JaredKushnerForPrison
— gymorjail (@gymorjail) April 3, 2020
What the actual Fuck is he on about? Who does he think the states are if not the United States? Under the Federal Government? #JaredKushner #JaredKushnerForPrison https://t.co/mPf8ueP4oe
— Liz Brunton (@lostandfoundliz) April 3, 2020
#JaredKushnerForPrison This man isn’t qualified to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich much less do any of the stuff @realDonaldTrump allows him to do. #WakeUpAmerica this is our country. Do you want to be part of Trump America or the United States of America? Open your eyes!
— Craig GDiddy (@GDiddy64) April 3, 2020
SO NOW NEPOTISM & CRONYISM ARE PREREQUISITES FOR GETTING MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO STATE & LOCAL GOV’TS?#JaredKushnerForPrison
Jared Kushner Ripped For Saying ‘Our Stockpile’ Isn’t Meant For States To Use https://t.co/CAwWIwd3pM#FridayThoughts
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) April 3, 2020
Yup and 4th graders are making supplies for our Doctors while #JaredKushnerForPrison and @realDonaldTrump stockpile and SELL to the highest bidder the NEEDED supplies. Blood is on their hands! #WorstPresidentInHistory https://t.co/l636gkCE78
— Kay Pickler (@KayPickler) April 3, 2020
