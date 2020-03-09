HOW DID HE GET TESTED SO FAST?
Trump’s New Chief of Staff Is Out for Two Weeks After Self-Quarantining Over Coronavirus Fears
President Donald Trump won’t have a Chief of Staff for two weeks after Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican Congressman and top Trump ally, has just self-quarantined over fears of exposure to coronavirus. Trump fired Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday, pulling Meadows out of Congress.
Meadows has already been tested once and that reportedly came back negative, but multiple, successive negative tests are required to be certain an individual is free of the COVID-19 virus.
Spokesman for Mark Meadows says he may have encountered coronavirus victim at CPAC. Says he is quarantining at home until Wednesday but has already tested negative for disease.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 10, 2020
Meadows is an anti-LGBTQ racist Tea Party birther who promised North Carolina voters if they elected him to Congress he would send President Barack Obama back “home to Kenya.”
Some on social media noted that Meadows was able to get tested right away, but regular Americans believed to have the coronavirus have been blocked by the CDC from being tested.
No symptoms but he gets a test. Figures.
— Kat With A Cold (@Kittlylane) March 10, 2020
People on seattle and New York can’t get tested for weeks….
— Antny 🇺🇸 (@likea66) March 10, 2020
How did he get tested so fast, just wondering.
— meredith miller (@msmeredithm) March 10, 2020
RELATED: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears
