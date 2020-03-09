Connect with us

HOW DID HE GET TESTED SO FAST?

Trump’s New Chief of Staff Is Out for Two Weeks After Self-Quarantining Over Coronavirus Fears

Published

on

President Donald Trump won’t have a Chief of Staff for two weeks after Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican Congressman and top Trump ally, has just self-quarantined over fears of exposure to coronavirus. Trump fired Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday, pulling Meadows out of Congress.

Meadows has already been tested once and that reportedly came back negative, but multiple, successive negative tests are required to be certain an individual is free of the COVID-19 virus.

Meadows is an anti-LGBTQ racist Tea Party birther who promised North Carolina voters if they elected him to Congress he would send President Barack Obama back “home to Kenya.”

Some on social media noted that Meadows was able to get tested right away, but regular Americans believed to have the coronavirus have been blocked by the CDC from being tested.

RELATED: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.