CORRUPTION
Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Lower Property Tax Bills: Report
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.
Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”
Among those buildings is 40 Wall Street, pictured above.
Two of the five former city employees admitted they personally took the bribes. The other three said they knew about the bribes.
“The city employees were among 18 indicted in 2002 for taking bribes in exchange for lowering the valuations of properties, which in turn reduced the taxes owed for the buildings. All of the 18 eventually pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan except for one, who died before his case was resolved.”
The moment that corrupt assessors told their co-conspirators that the Trump Organization had agreed to pay bribes was memorable, said Frank Valvo, a former city assessor who served a year and a half in prison for his role in the scheme.
The excitement was palpable in the office, Valvo recalled, as one of the assessors broached the news. “He says, ‘We got Trump!’” Valvo recalled. “Wow. Holy Smokes.”
ProPublica notes that the Trump organization denies bribes were paid, and adds that there is no evidence that Donald Trump knew about them.
Trump Organization chief legal officer Alan Garten wrote in a statement: “If anything, the Trump Organization was a victim of the scandal.”
Read the full report here.
Image by Ken Lund via Flickr and a CC license
Jared Kushner Wrestles Control of Trump Pardon Process Away From Bill Barr’s DOJ: Report
President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.
The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.
The group has been meeting since late last year, after Kushner recommended taking away control of the process away from the Department of Justice.
One official told the newspaper that Trump was unconcerned about criticism of this week’s pardon spree, and said more pardons would be coming before November’s election.
“He likes doing them,” the official said.
Watch: Roger Stone Greeted With Shouts of ‘Traitor’ as He Enters DC Courthouse for Sentencing
Trump confidant and former campaign advisor Roger Stone arrived at a D.C. courthouse minutes before 9 AM, greeted by repeated shouts of “traitor!” as he walked to the door.
Stone is expected to be sentenced by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who has been targeted with criticism and harassment by President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.
Last week all four federal prosecutors quit the case after Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to reduce their sentencing recommendation, just hours after Trump posted an angry tweet.
Stone was convicted on all seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress.
Watch:
NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled “Traitor!” at him as entered the building. https://t.co/Hp6XrotcJK pic.twitter.com/gv91mcYWaN
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 20, 2020
Trump Offered Assange a Pardon to Cover Up Russia Hacking the DNC, Wikileaks Founder’s Lawyer Tells Court
President Donald Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon if he covered up Russia’s hacking of the DNC’s server, attorneys for the Wikileaks founder say, The Daily Beast reports.
Assange’s lawyers “said Dana Rohrabacher, a former Republican congressman, had brought the message to London from Trump.” The attorneys are arguing that Assange should not be extradited to the U.S., claiming the case was political and not criminal.
“Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks,” Edward Fitzgerald, Assange’s lawyer, told the court, relaying a statement produced by another Assange’s attorney.
The case, however, is not political.
Assange, were he to be extradited to the U.S., reportedly could face 175 years in jail if charged and convicted on 18 charges including conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
Rohrabacher, who claims he does not believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, had earned the nickname “Putin’s favorite Congressman.”
The FBI in 2012 had to warn him the Kremlin considers him a valuable information asset – complete with a Russian code name.
In 2016 Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other Republicans were speaking about Russia and Ukraine. McCarthy told the group, “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”
