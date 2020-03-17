PANTS ON FIRE
Trump Now Insists He’s ‘Always Known This Is a Pandemic’ – After Calling Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’
In one of his his most recent lies President Donald Trump now says he’s always known and felt the coronavirus crisis is a pandemic.
In Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference Trump was asked about his new tone this week. The President appears, at least during these press events, to acknowledge the pandemic is a crisis. But he has spent months denying its severity, and dismissing it as a “hoax.”
“I have seen that, where people actually liked it,” he said Tuesday of his lies about coronavirus. “But I didn’t feel different. I’ve always known this is a real – this is a pandemic.”
“I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” he lied.
Trump, who not a month ago characterized Democratic criticism of the coronavirus response as a “hoax,” now claims, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/6GTpZ59b75
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2020
Countless news reports make clear that’s a lie.
The New York Times has documented in one article what Trump has been saying about the coronavirus.
His first recorded remarks were on January 22.
“Are there worries about a pandemic at this point?” a reporter asked Turmp.
“No. Not at all,” the president replied. “And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
There’s more. Like this:
On Jan. 24, he tweeted, “It will all work out well.” On Jan. 28, he retweeted a headline from One America News, an outlet with a history of spreading false conspiracy theories: “Johnson & Johnson to create coronavirus vaccine.” On Jan. 30, during a speech in Michigan, he said: “We have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”
Back in February at a campaign rally Trump called the coronavirus the Democrats “new hoax.”
Trump denies he’s been sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and claims he’s been treating it as an urgent issue since the beginning.
But until a few days ago, Trump was telling his supporters this whole thing was a hoax.pic.twitter.com/cmkgVs7V2U
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 14, 2020
From the beginning he has spent months minimizing the crisis – including not pushing and trying to minimize the number of tests in an effort to improve his re-election chances.
PANTS ON FIRE
Trump Massively Lies About the Number of People in the US With Coronavirus: ‘We’re Really Down to Probably About 10’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday spent about 45 minutes lying about a wide variety of topics during a press conference in India. Among the topics he chose to not tell the truth about were the stock market, Ebola, Russia’s interference in the 2020 election, and the coronavirus, as The American Independent noted.
But it’s Trump’s lie about the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. of COVID-19, better known as the Wuhan Coronavirus, or just coronavirus, that is making many even more concerned about the lack of awareness and preparation by Trump and his administration to battle what the World Health Organization says is a virus with “unlimited potential.”
Trump bragged that what he has done to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is unprecedented, which is false. Just hours ago several U.S. Senators, after attending a classified briefing on the cornoavirus, warned just how poorly prepared the Trump administration is to handle it, especially if and when it becomes a pandemic.
The CDC just warned that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable.
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” a top CDC official said.
But Trump is lying about U.S. preparedness and about the number of Americans infected, which is dangerous.
“We’re really down to probably about 10,” Trump told reporters.
Trump on coronavirus: “We’re really down to probably about 10 [cases].” (More than two dozen Americans had the illness as of yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/pZHkrG9FlT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
As of Monday, the World Health Organization reports there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. There are also nearly 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The U.S. could quickly face a dramatic rise if the Trump administration does not act immediately.
UPDATE: 12:58 PM ET –
“I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away … We’re fortunate so far and we think it’s going to remain that way.” — Trump 5 hours ago https://t.co/AT9ip14gzK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
PANTS ON FIRE
Senior Trump Officials Undercut President’s Claim Four Embassies Faced ‘Imminent Threats’: Report
After President Donald Trump went on Fox News and claimed that he ordered the killing on Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani because he was plotting attacks on at least four embassies, members of his own administration who had seen the intelligence stated they have no idea what he was talking about.
During the Fox News interview, host Laura Ingraham asked, “Did [Suleimani] have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies? And if those were planned, why can’t we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn’t that help your case?”
According to the president, “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”
However, according to the Post, senior officials in the Trump White House disputed the president’s claims.
“A senior administration official and a senior defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified information, said they were only aware of vague intelligence about a plot against the embassy in Baghdad and that the information did not suggest a fully formed plot,” the Post reports. “Neither official said there were threats against multiple embassies”
The report goes on to note, “The senior defense official did not directly contradict Trump but said there was concern that there might be an attempt to place a bomb at the Baghdad embassy, a heavily fortified structure in a secure area of the Iraqi capital,” before adding, “The senior administration official said that Trump has been fixated on not allowing an attack on a U.S. diplomatic facility, out of fear of being compared unfavorably to his predecessor.”
“The embassy in Baghdad did not receive an alert commensurate to the threat Trump described, said a person familiar with the situation, who was not authorized to comment publicly,” the report continues, pointing out, “When the U.S. government has specific information about threats to embassies, warnings or alerts are often sent to embassy personnel to be vigilant.”
You can read more here.
PANTS ON FIRE
Trump Wrote a Personal Note to Giuliani’s Ukrainian Henchman Who He Claims He Does Not to Know
President Donald Trump has claimed that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas, the political operative who served as one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen in trying to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, an old Instagram post uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that Trump once actually wrote Parnas a personal note that lauded him for his friendship.
In an Instagram post from August 2018, Parnas displayed a note that was signed by both the president and first lady Melania Trump that thanked him for his political work.
“Thank you for your friendship and dedication to our cause,” the president and first lady wrote. “Leaders like you in Florida are the key to fulfilling our bold agenda to Make America Great Again!”
Parnas was indicted earlier this month on campaign-finance fraud charges after he allegedly engineered steering donations from a Russian national into American political campaigns. Parnas was a key player in Giuliani’s efforts to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate the president’s political rivals, and Trump has subsequently tried to distance himself from Parnas even though there are multiple photos showing the two men together.
