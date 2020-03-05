PRIORITIES
‘Tone Deaf’ Melania Trump Slammed for White House Tennis Court Photo Op While Coronavirus Spreads
First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted out a photograph of her wearing a hardhat while supposedly overseeing renovations to the White House tennis pavilion.
“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at [the White House],” she said. “Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”
The first lady’s tennis court photo op came at a time when America is still lagging far behind other countries in its response to coronavirus, as the White House admitted earlier in the day that it would not have 2,500 coronavirus test kits ready by the end of the week as it had previously promised.
Given this, many of Melania’s followers had unkind words for her “tone deaf” photo op — check out some reactions below.
I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020
Tennis anyone? We're in a pandemic and she's working on a tennis court. Can these people be any more out of touch with regular people?
— (@monica69_nana) March 5, 2020
What a waste of money and completely tone deaf.
— Kimberly (@McLeanKSM) March 5, 2020
Tennis really? Amidst a pandemic? Tone deaf much?
— Chipperooooo (@Chipperooooo) March 5, 2020
The only thing that comes to mind is "let them eat cake"
The world and country is in the midst of a pandemic and she's out talking about a private tennis court that only a small handful of people will ever use.
Seriously, use some of DJT's money to buy a fricking clue!
— Peter Shea (@pshea15) March 5, 2020
meanwhile, people dying of coronavirus… ♂️♂️
— Christian Sanz (@csanz) March 5, 2020
I don't care do U
— Jupiterose (@jupiterose123) March 5, 2020
So nice to see that while people are going hungry because of Trump's food stamp cuts, Melanie gets a new tennis court that she'll never use.https://t.co/FC6UgZkJh2
— Justice is Coming (@firedup79) March 5, 2020
My classroom doesn't have books or pencils.
— Mari Jeranek Errico (@mteaches) March 5, 2020
Americans died and lost their homes in Tennessee, but Melania Trump concerned about wasting tax payer money on a tennis pavilion. The victims would appreciate a visit and support. #TennesseeTornado #TennesseeStrong
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) March 5, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019
CNN is reporting that Donald Trump has spent “at least 251 days at a Trump golf club and 332 days at a Trump property as President.” That tallies up to a golf club visit approximately 1 of 5 times in 2019 alone.
For perspective, another review was done of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, resulting in 333 rounds of golf during his entire eight years in office.
Call it ironic, but we seem to recall Trump razzing Obama’s golf habits repeatedly on Twitter when he was in office:
My @foxandfriends interview discussing Pres. Obama playing golf w/@TigerWoods, US Airways-American merger & oil http://t.co/C868hkJf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2013
If Obama resigns from office NOW, thereby doing a great service to the country—I will give him free lifetime golf at any one of my courses!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2014
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014
Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014
Trump also said in 2016 while on the campaign trail, “I mean he’s played more golf than most people on the PGA Tour, this guy. What is it, over 300 rounds? Hey, look, it’s good. Golf is fine. But always play with leaders of countries and people that can help us! Don’t play with your friends all the time.”
Presidents seem to generally enjoy playing a round of golf or two. Or apparently 300.
PRIORITIES
Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang Will Ditch HRC/CNN Democratic Presidential Candidates LGBTQ Town Hall
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be the only top-ten Democratic presidential candidates to not appear in the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ town hall, hosted by CNN. The event will be held on the 31st National Coming Out Day anniversary on October 10 in Los Angeles.
CNN reports Sanders and Yang both cited “scheduling conflicts” as their reasons for not agreeing to participate.
The current list of nine candidates who will appear include (in chronological order) Tom Steyer, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.
Additional candidates may be added to the town hall if they meet DNC qualifications.
Image by Phil Roeder via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- BYE2 days ago
CNN Analyst ‘Guarantees’ Trump Will Replace Pence — and Predicts the Exact Date and Person
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘Ronna, Go to Hell!’ Donna Brazile Tears Into RNC Chairwoman for Using ‘Russian Talking Points’ on Fox News
- News3 days ago
CDC Removes Number of People Tested for Coronavirus From Government Website as Death Toll Increases
- News3 days ago
‘Time to Go’: Internet Reacts to Chris Matthews Abruptly Exiting MSNBC Amid Criticism and Sexist Behavior
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Trump Was Repeatedly Lectured on Coronavirus Vaccine by Drug Execs at White House Meeting
- HONEST EXPERT2 days ago
America Will Say ‘Boy, That Was Bad’ After Coronavirus Predicts Top Government Public Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
- SUPER TUESDAY1 day ago
Elizabeth Warren Assessing Her Path Forward: Report