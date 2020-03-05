Connect with us

PRIORITIES

‘Tone Deaf’ Melania Trump Slammed for White House Tennis Court Photo Op While Coronavirus Spreads

Published

on

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted out a photograph of her wearing a hardhat while supposedly overseeing renovations to the White House tennis pavilion.

“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at [the White House],” she said. “Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

The first lady’s tennis court photo op came at a time when America is still lagging far behind other countries in its response to coronavirus, as the White House admitted earlier in the day that it would not have 2,500 coronavirus test kits ready by the end of the week as it had previously promised.

Given this, many of Melania’s followers had unkind words for her “tone deaf” photo op — check out some reactions below.

meanwhile, people dying of coronavirus… ‍♂️‍♂️

— Christian Sanz (@csanz) March 5, 2020

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019

Published

2 months ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

CNN is reporting that Donald Trump has spent “at least 251 days at a Trump golf club and 332 days at a Trump property as President.” That tallies up to a golf club visit approximately 1 of 5 times in 2019 alone.

For perspective, another review was done of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, resulting in 333 rounds of golf during his entire eight years in office.

Call it ironic, but we seem to recall Trump razzing Obama’s golf habits repeatedly on Twitter when he was in office:

Trump also said in 2016 while on the campaign trail, “I mean he’s played more golf than most people on the PGA Tour, this guy. What is it, over 300 rounds? Hey, look, it’s good. Golf is fine. But always play with leaders of countries and people that can help us! Don’t play with your friends all the time.”

Presidents seem to generally enjoy playing a round of golf or two. Or apparently 300.

Continue Reading

PRIORITIES

Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang Will Ditch HRC/CNN Democratic Presidential Candidates LGBTQ Town Hall

Published

6 months ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be the only top-ten Democratic presidential candidates to not appear in the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ town hall, hosted by CNN. The event will be held on the 31st National Coming Out Day anniversary on October 10 in Los Angeles.

CNN reports Sanders and Yang both cited “scheduling conflicts” as their reasons for not agreeing to participate.

The current list of nine candidates who will appear include (in chronological order) Tom Steyer, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

Additional candidates may be added to the town hall if they meet DNC qualifications.

Image by Phil Roeder via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.