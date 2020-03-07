Connect with us

News

Senate Democrats Believe Their Path to Dethroning Mitch McConnell Is Better Than Ever: Report

Published

on

Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.

But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.

The second development is the reported agreement of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) to run for Senate against Steve Daines — something he spent months insisting he had zero interest in doing.

“We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who endorsed Biden early.

“I’m optimistic,” agreed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I think we have some good candidates, and I think Joe Biden at the top of the ticket is going to be wonderful.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Tulsi Gabbard 371 Delegates Away From Qualifying for Next Debate

Published

1 day ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.

The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.

CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:

The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.

“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.

 

Continue Reading

News

Federal Judge Smacks Down Attorney General Barr: His ‘Lack of Candor’ Calls Into Question His ‘Credibility’

Published

2 days ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

A  federal district court judge in Washington delivered a stunning rebuke of the Attorney General of the United States, saying his now-infamous four-page memo supposedly summarizing the Mueller Report misled the American public.

Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered the Dept. of Justice to hand over to him the entire unredacted Mueller Report by the end of the month, in conjunction with a Freedom of Information case.

The judge said Barr’s actions cause him to “seriously question” whether the Attorney General “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse,” which many echoed after the Mueller Report was released, weeks later.

“The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary,” Judge Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.

“These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Judge Walton, appointed by President George W. Bush, added.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

News

‘Our Place in This Fight Has Not Ended’: Elizabeth Warren Ends Campaign by Congratulating Team – ‘We Ran on Our Values’

Published

2 days ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign for president, and on a call with her team late Thursday morning the Massachusetts Democrat shared her thoughts, telling them that what they did together will have impact for years to come. Warren praised them for running on their values. Leaving some to wonder what’s next, Warren promised,”our place in this fight has not ended.” She concluded, “the fight goes on, and big dreams never die.”

Some excerpts from her remarks, via Buzzfeed News and others:

“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear,” she told staff. “It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me, or you, to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together, what you have done, has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

“We ran from the heart,” she said. “We ran on our values. We ran on treating everyone with respect and dignity.”

“So if you leave with only one thing you leave with, it must be this,” Warren told staff on the Thursday call. “Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough, and they will, you will know that there is only option ahead of you: nevertheless, you must persist.”

More:

You can read her full remarks on Medium.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.