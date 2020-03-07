News
Senate Democrats Believe Their Path to Dethroning Mitch McConnell Is Better Than Ever: Report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.
The second development is the reported agreement of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) to run for Senate against Steve Daines — something he spent months insisting he had zero interest in doing.
“We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who endorsed Biden early.
“I’m optimistic,” agreed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I think we have some good candidates, and I think Joe Biden at the top of the ticket is going to be wonderful.”
News
Tulsi Gabbard 371 Delegates Away From Qualifying for Next Debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:
If all available delegates have been allocated by this point, this new @DNC debate qualification rule implies threshold of 373 delegates…
Tulsi Gabbard is at 2 in our current count (American Samoa) https://t.co/VM9w85ZLn3
— Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 6, 2020
The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.
“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.
News
Federal Judge Smacks Down Attorney General Barr: His ‘Lack of Candor’ Calls Into Question His ‘Credibility’
A federal district court judge in Washington delivered a stunning rebuke of the Attorney General of the United States, saying his now-infamous four-page memo supposedly summarizing the Mueller Report misled the American public.
Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered the Dept. of Justice to hand over to him the entire unredacted Mueller Report by the end of the month, in conjunction with a Freedom of Information case.
The judge said Barr’s actions cause him to “seriously question” whether the Attorney General “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse,” which many echoed after the Mueller Report was released, weeks later.
“The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary,” Judge Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.
“These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Judge Walton, appointed by President George W. Bush, added.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Our Place in This Fight Has Not Ended’: Elizabeth Warren Ends Campaign by Congratulating Team – ‘We Ran on Our Values’
Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign for president, and on a call with her team late Thursday morning the Massachusetts Democrat shared her thoughts, telling them that what they did together will have impact for years to come. Warren praised them for running on their values. Leaving some to wonder what’s next, Warren promised,”our place in this fight has not ended.” She concluded, “the fight goes on, and big dreams never die.”
Some excerpts from her remarks, via Buzzfeed News and others:
“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear,” she told staff. “It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me, or you, to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together, what you have done, has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”
“We ran from the heart,” she said. “We ran on our values. We ran on treating everyone with respect and dignity.”
“So if you leave with only one thing you leave with, it must be this,” Warren told staff on the Thursday call. “Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough, and they will, you will know that there is only option ahead of you: nevertheless, you must persist.”
More:
Elizabeth Warren on a call with her staff today: “We have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor. And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.”
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 5, 2020
From @ewarren‘s remarks to campaign staff: pic.twitter.com/BS0SpJhyVu
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 5, 2020
From @ewarren‘s remarks to campaign staff: pic.twitter.com/SrnKSPeeWB
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 5, 2020
You can read her full remarks on Medium.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
