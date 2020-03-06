News
Tulsi Gabbard 371 Delegates Away From Qualifying for Next Debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:
If all available delegates have been allocated by this point, this new @DNC debate qualification rule implies threshold of 373 delegates…
Tulsi Gabbard is at 2 in our current count (American Samoa) https://t.co/VM9w85ZLn3
— Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 6, 2020
The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.
“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.
News
Federal Judge Smacks Down Attorney General Barr: His ‘Lack of Candor’ Calls Into Question His ‘Credibility’
A federal district court judge in Washington delivered a stunning rebuke of the Attorney General of the United States, saying his now-infamous four-page memo supposedly summarizing the Mueller Report misled the American public.
Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered the Dept. of Justice to hand over to him the entire unredacted Mueller Report by the end of the month, in conjunction with a Freedom of Information case.
The judge said Barr’s actions cause him to “seriously question” whether the Attorney General “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse,” which many echoed after the Mueller Report was released, weeks later.
“The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary,” Judge Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.
“These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Judge Walton, appointed by President George W. Bush, added.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Our Place in This Fight Has Not Ended’: Elizabeth Warren Ends Campaign by Congratulating Team – ‘We Ran on Our Values’
Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign for president, and on a call with her team late Thursday morning the Massachusetts Democrat shared her thoughts, telling them that what they did together will have impact for years to come. Warren praised them for running on their values. Leaving some to wonder what’s next, Warren promised,”our place in this fight has not ended.” She concluded, “the fight goes on, and big dreams never die.”
Some excerpts from her remarks, via Buzzfeed News and others:
“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear,” she told staff. “It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me, or you, to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together, what you have done, has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”
“We ran from the heart,” she said. “We ran on our values. We ran on treating everyone with respect and dignity.”
“So if you leave with only one thing you leave with, it must be this,” Warren told staff on the Thursday call. “Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough, and they will, you will know that there is only option ahead of you: nevertheless, you must persist.”
More:
Elizabeth Warren on a call with her staff today: “We have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor. And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.”
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 5, 2020
From @ewarren‘s remarks to campaign staff: pic.twitter.com/BS0SpJhyVu
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 5, 2020
From @ewarren‘s remarks to campaign staff: pic.twitter.com/SrnKSPeeWB
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 5, 2020
You can read her full remarks on Medium.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Chief Justice Roberts Delivers Rare Rebuke Over Chuck Schumer’s ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Inappropriate’ Remarks
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in a rare move chastised Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after the Senate Minority Leader some say appeared to offer threatening remarks to two Justices.
“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” the Chief Justice said in a statement released by the Court.
Speaking at an abortion rally Schumer directed his remarks to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, waring them to not roll back a woman’s right to choose. The court today is hearing a case brought by the far right anti-choice movement.
“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said, outside the court. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
But a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer called his comments “a reference to the political price Rs will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”
Conservatives have been in a frenzy ever since, claiming Schumer has threatened the justices and calling Schumer “unhinged.”
Update: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes offers some very important context to Schumer’s remarks: “The supposed threat he’s quoting is literally almost verbatim what Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee!”
I don’t think Schumer should have used the language he did, but clearly this is what he was referencing.https://t.co/Jg3IAXL1kf
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020
