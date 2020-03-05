Connect with us

‘Real Concern About the Rot Inside DOJ’: Legal Experts Stunned by Judge’s Ruling Blasting AG Say Barr ‘Unfit to Serve’

Attorney General Bill Barr received harsh criticism on Thursday after a federal judge ruled that the Department of Justice lacks credibility.

The ruling was in a case seeking the release of an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification,” US District Judge Reggie Walton wrote. “The court will conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination.”

Earlier: Federal Judge Smacks Down Attorney General Barr: His ‘Lack of Candor’ Calls Into Question His ‘Credibility’

Legal experts were stunned by the decision, here’s some of what people were saying:

