Pelosi Announces House Will Pass Major ‘Families First’ ‘Science-Based’ Coronavirus Bill Today – With or Without GOP

Speaker Nancy Pelosi minutes ago announced the House of Representatives today will pass a major coronavirus bill today, with or without support of Republicans. The Speaker has been working to hammer out a deal with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, but Trump has been totally absent. As a result, she is putting legislation before the House later today without waiting for a thumbs up from Republicans in the House or Senate, and without waiting for the President, as the Washington Post notes.

“The American people expect and deserve a coordinated, science-based, and whole of government response to keep them and their loved ones safe. A response that puts families first to stimulate the economy,” Speaker Pelosi said in a live news conference just one hour before President Trump is expected to make another national address.

The Speaker appeared extraordinarily serious as she explained what Democrats will pass. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are opposed to the bill. McConnell, however, was forced to cancel next week’s recess to vote on the legislation, but did allow members to take a three-day weekend while the American people wait.

“Our legislation secures paid leave, with two weeks of paid sick leave and family and medical leave, for those affected by the virus,” Speaker Pelosi said.

Additionally, the Democrats’ bill will ensure free coronavirus testing, regardless of insurance coverage, expanded unemployment benefits, additional funding for food stamps, and waives the Trump administration’s recent work requirements for food stamp eligibility.

Watch:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Our legislation secures paid leave, with two weeks of paid sick leave and family and medical leave, for those affected by the virus." https://t.co/6JYwOBjzwp pic.twitter.com/ztCMNGWXKe — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 13, 2020