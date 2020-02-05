‘We Are Talking About Everything’: House Will Continue Investigations Into Trump – Subpoena for Bolton ‘Likely’

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says the House will continue its investigations into President Donald Trump, suggesting regardless of today’s Senate vote on articles of impeachment their work is far from done.

“We are talking about everything,” Nadler told reporters Wednesday morning, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports. That means the investigations will not be limited to Ukraine, which was the focus of the impeachment inquiry.

Will former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said he would comply with a Senate subpoena, receive one from the House, Nadler replied: “I think it’s likely yes.”

Asked if he is concerned about political consequences or blowback from continuing to investigate Trump, Nadler said, “no, as more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”

“First of all I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that,” the New York Democrat said, explaining the rule of law takes precedence over politics.

“You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.”

