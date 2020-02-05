Connect with us

YES WE CAN

‘We Are Talking About Everything’: House Will Continue Investigations Into Trump – Subpoena for Bolton ‘Likely’

Published

on

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says the House will continue its investigations into President Donald Trump, suggesting regardless of today’s Senate vote on articles of impeachment their work is far from done.

“We are talking about everything,” Nadler told reporters  Wednesday morning, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports. That means the investigations will not be limited to Ukraine, which was the focus of the impeachment inquiry.

Will former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said he would comply with a Senate subpoena, receive one from the House, Nadler replied: “I think it’s likely yes.”

Asked if he is concerned about political consequences or blowback from continuing to investigate Trump, Nadler said, “no, as more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”

“First of all I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that,” the New York Democrat said, explaining the rule of law takes precedence over politics.

“You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.”

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

YES WE CAN

Morning Joe Scorched for Scolding Fans Who Booed Trump and Chanted ‘Lock Him Up’: ‘This Is the Sound of Freedom!’

Published

3 months ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

‘Revolutionary Spirit of America’

“Morning Joe” Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski took a few moments Monday morning to scold World Series fans who had booed and chanted “Lock Him Up” as President Donald Trump was announced at Sunday night’s game.

It didn’t go over well for the MSNBC hosts.

“It’s un-American,” Scarborough claimed.

“We find it sickening when it’s done at his rallies,” Brzezinski added.

“We are Americans and we do not do that,” Scarborough insisted. “We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”

Many on social media expressed strong disagreement.

 

 

Continue Reading

YES WE CAN

This Young Girl Cheering on Votes for Nancy Pelosi Is All of Us Today

Published

1 year ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

The House of Representatives is currently voting to elect a new Speaker of the House. One young girl is thrilled and today she is all of us.

The young woman is apparently (soon to be) Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s granddaughter, based on this tweet from Christine Pelosi, her daughter:

Here’s a clip of her cheering and clapping after hearing a vote for Leader Pelosi to become Speaker.

This is the enthusiasm all Democrats need to take on President Trump and the GOP.

UPDATE: Leader Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House at about 1:50 PM ET.

Thanks to Buzzfeed’s David Mack for posting the clips.

Continue Reading

YES WE CAN

Pelosi: Getting Trump’s Tax Returns Is ‘One of the First Things’ We’ll Do if Democrats Win the House

Published

1 year ago

on

October 11, 2018

By

Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is promising to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns if Democrats win the House in November.

Obtaining the president’s tax returns “is one of the first things we’d do — that’s the easiest thing in the world. That’s nothing,” Pelosi (D-CA) told The San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board in an interview.

“We have to have the truth,” Pelosi says.

Trump is the first President in decades to not release his tax returns before an election. He has yet to release his taxes, claiming that he is under audit (which is no reason to not release them,) and falsely claiming Americans don’t care.

A bombshell deep dive report in The New York Times last week details how Trump engaged in “outright fraud” to avoid paying taxes. A House investigation which includes examining Trump’s returns could prove fraud and possibly find more illegal activity.

The Washington Post has a constantly updated calculator showing how long “we’ve been waiting for Donald Trump’s tax returns.” As of this article’s publication:

Image by Nancy Pelosi via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.