‘We Are Talking About Everything’: House Will Continue Investigations Into Trump – Subpoena for Bolton ‘Likely’
Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says the House will continue its investigations into President Donald Trump, suggesting regardless of today’s Senate vote on articles of impeachment their work is far from done.
“We are talking about everything,” Nadler told reporters Wednesday morning, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports. That means the investigations will not be limited to Ukraine, which was the focus of the impeachment inquiry.
Will former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said he would comply with a Senate subpoena, receive one from the House, Nadler replied: “I think it’s likely yes.”
Asked if he is concerned about political consequences or blowback from continuing to investigate Trump, Nadler said, “no, as more and more lawlessness comes out, I presume the public will understand that.”
“First of all I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that,” the New York Democrat said, explaining the rule of law takes precedence over politics.
“You have to protect the Constitution, whatever the political consequences.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Morning Joe Scorched for Scolding Fans Who Booed Trump and Chanted ‘Lock Him Up’: ‘This Is the Sound of Freedom!’
‘Revolutionary Spirit of America’
“Morning Joe” Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski took a few moments Monday morning to scold World Series fans who had booed and chanted “Lock Him Up” as President Donald Trump was announced at Sunday night’s game.
It didn’t go over well for the MSNBC hosts.
“It’s un-American,” Scarborough claimed.
“We find it sickening when it’s done at his rallies,” Brzezinski added.
“We are Americans and we do not do that,” Scarborough insisted. “We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”
“We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this president or to any president.” — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019
Many on social media expressed strong disagreement.
I want the world to know we aren’t all in lockstep behind him and are frustrated and disgusted with his actions. I’ll lose sleep over this after I quit losing sleep over all the cruelty and destruction he’s unleashed on us and the world.
— Stephanie Woodard (@SteffWoodard) October 28, 2019
I think the world has nothing but admiration seeing the indomitable revolutionary spirit of America standing up against fascism ruining our country. Last night’s spontaneous demonstration filled me with hope. #MorningJoe
— green soul (@carolleisa) October 28, 2019
We are Americans, which means no one is above the law. https://t.co/nNi1JQuNzF
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 28, 2019
Hey @Morning_Joe this is the sound of Freedom! It’s interesting how you can voice your opinions and beliefs but criticize the American public. Can you even imagine after the majority of US learn how *45 has betrayed everything we stand for?
— Galadriel (@GaladrielResist) October 28, 2019
@Morning_Joe They are not chanting about a political opponent. They are asking for a president who has clearly committed crimes to be punishable by law just as anyone else would be. Apparently the distinction evades the simple minded.
— PatriciaFawcett (@pfawcett3535) October 28, 2019
Sorry, @JoeNBC, you called this out without justification. We have had to listen to Trump lie, bully, name-call, insult, belittle, every single day with little recourse options. Americans were finally given their opportunity to tell Trump what they think of his presidency.
— Hipmomma says Pack Your Bags Trump – You’re Fired! (@hipsgalore) October 28, 2019
Um, no.
A President who *leads* a “lock her up” chant against his political enemies smacks of authoritarianism.
Americans who chant “lock him up” to a President who acts like a tyrant and believes he is above the law is calling for accountability. https://t.co/pJVEdNYX0J
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 28, 2019
Dear #MorningJoe: I know you’re terribly disturbed by it, so let me help. Chanting “lock him up” to a president who has committed human rights abuses against migrants, who has abandoned the #Kurds to ethnic cleansing, who has obstructed justice…
is ENTIRELY APPROPRIATE. https://t.co/1XR1euqTCx
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 28, 2019
Counterpoint: “there will be accountability for your crimes” is 100% the best message we could be sending to the rest of the world right now https://t.co/WZXd07epVp
— Draculeah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) October 28, 2019
please @joenbc shut up. you were one of the primary enablers of this virus and your response to his tyranny has been weak sauce crap. have a seat. lock him up. https://t.co/y0pK3KBG5N
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 28, 2019
This Young Girl Cheering on Votes for Nancy Pelosi Is All of Us Today
The House of Representatives is currently voting to elect a new Speaker of the House. One young girl is thrilled and today she is all of us.
The young woman is apparently (soon to be) Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s granddaughter, based on this tweet from Christine Pelosi, her daughter:
My faves getting spiffed up for the big moment …. #WomenLead #DemsTakeTheHouse pic.twitter.com/MwxDVjuI5S
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 3, 2019
Here’s a clip of her cheering and clapping after hearing a vote for Leader Pelosi to become Speaker.
this little girl is VERY EXCITED that people are voting for nancy pelosi pic.twitter.com/uApGGuabak
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019
the best bit is at the end when she stops clapping for a second and then is like FUCK YEAH pic.twitter.com/ElLyyd878a
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019
This girl is all of us. #116thCongress #DownWithNDP pic.twitter.com/J3ru7iMvQZ
— I’m down with NDP #yeahyouknowme 🌊 (@riot718) January 3, 2019
This is the enthusiasm all Democrats need to take on President Trump and the GOP.
UPDATE: Leader Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House at about 1:50 PM ET.
Thanks to Buzzfeed’s David Mack for posting the clips.
Pelosi: Getting Trump’s Tax Returns Is ‘One of the First Things’ We’ll Do if Democrats Win the House
Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is promising to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns if Democrats win the House in November.
Obtaining the president’s tax returns “is one of the first things we’d do — that’s the easiest thing in the world. That’s nothing,” Pelosi (D-CA) told The San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board in an interview.
“We have to have the truth,” Pelosi says.
Trump is the first President in decades to not release his tax returns before an election. He has yet to release his taxes, claiming that he is under audit (which is no reason to not release them,) and falsely claiming Americans don’t care.
A bombshell deep dive report in The New York Times last week details how Trump engaged in “outright fraud” to avoid paying taxes. A House investigation which includes examining Trump’s returns could prove fraud and possibly find more illegal activity.
The Washington Post has a constantly updated calculator showing how long “we’ve been waiting for Donald Trump’s tax returns.” As of this article’s publication:
Image by Nancy Pelosi via Flickr and a CC license
