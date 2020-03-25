Connect with us

THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU

‘Narcissist in Charge’ Trump Decimated After Admitting Keeping Country Closed Is ‘Detrimental to My Election Success’

Published

on

In a stunning statement President Donald Trump admitted his motivation in re-opening the country is to help not the American people but his re-election chances. In a mind-blowing tweet the president blasted the “LameStream Media” for what he claimed is “trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”

Right away Americans unloaded their anger and outrage of the president.

 

 

