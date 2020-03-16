MAR-A-SHUTDOWN
Mar-a-Lago Forced to Shut Down for Coronavirus ‘Deep Cleaning’ After Multiple Guests Test Positive
President Donald Trump’s beloved Mar-a-Lago resort won’t be open to the public Monday. The nearly one-hundred year-old Florida mansion and members-only club will be shut down for a deep cleaning after several guests of the President later tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them, several members of the Brazilian president’s administration.
“Members were notified via email that the club will be closed Monday for cleaning,” CNN reports.
But after the deep cleaning, details of which were not made public, is complete, it will be business as usual.
“Dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday,” CNN notes.
