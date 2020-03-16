Connect with us

MAR-A-SHUTDOWN

Mar-a-Lago Forced to Shut Down for Coronavirus ‘Deep Cleaning’ After Multiple Guests Test Positive

Published

on

President Donald Trump’s beloved Mar-a-Lago resort won’t be open to the public Monday. The nearly one-hundred year-old Florida mansion and members-only club will be shut down for a deep cleaning after several guests of the President later tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them, several members of the Brazilian president’s administration.

“Members were notified via email that the club will be closed Monday for cleaning,” CNN reports.

But after the deep cleaning, details of which were not made public, is complete, it will be business as usual.

“Dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday,” CNN notes.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.