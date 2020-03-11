Homeland Security Chair Johnson: I Have to Investigate Hunter Biden So I Can Keep Investigating Hillary Clinton’s Emails

Sen. Ron Johnson, the powerful Republican Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is defending not investigating the federal government’s horrific response to the coronavirus crisis while focusing his investigations on Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

Chairman Johnson’s defense: Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“We launched this in 2017 with Chuck Grassley,” Chairman Johnson said Wednesday on MSNBC of his investigation in to Hunter Biden. “But this is basically more for my investigation into the Clinton email scandal.”

He then went on to claim his investigation actually goes back even further, to 2015, and insisted, “there’s nothing political about it. We’re operating in the political realm.”

“This is a long-standing oversight investigation,” Johnson claimed, which does not make the investigation appropriate.

He then spun a fictitious tale of conspiracy theories involving Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ukraine, Burisma, the DNC, a discredited Ukraine prosecutor, the U.S. State Dept., and former Clinton officials. His conspiracy theories have already been widely discredited.

“I joined with Senator Grassley, we wrote a letter back in 2017 in reaction to a Politico article about possible DNC involvement with Ukraine officials in the embassy and other actors, potentially having effect on the 2016 election, or attempting to. So these are longstanding oversight requests. we’re finally getting documents, for example, from the State Dept. exposing a U.S.-based lobbying firm staffed by former Clinton administration officials really strong-arming the State Dept. to defend what I think everybody now terms is a pretty corrupt oil company, Burisma, that Hunter Biden just happened to be on the board of. Vice President Biden fired the prosecuting general who’s investigating that oil firm.”

“A lot of unanswered questions. I’m not making any charges. We just need to get to the bottom of this.”

Earlier today on MSNBC former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted Sen. Johnson for investigating Hunter Biden instead of investigating the federal government’s horrific response to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch – relevant portion starts at the 5:20 mark: