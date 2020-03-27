Connect with us

INCOMPETENCE

‘He’s Killing Us’: Outrage as Trump Says Hospitals Need Just Two Ventilators and FEMA Balks Over Pricetag of Buying More

Published

on

There is massive outrage as many are hearing President Donald Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that New York City hospitals usually just have two ventilators while he mocked Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request – based on scientific models – for 30,000 to 40,000 of the life-saving units. That outrage is growing as more and more read The New York Times article revealing FEMA is refusing to place an order for ventilators fearing the pricetag is too high.

“I have a feeling that, a, a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be,” Trump told Hannity Thursday night.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” he said. Gov. Cuomo has asked the federal government for up to 40,000 ventilators.

“You know you go into major hospitals sometimes they’ll have two ventilators,” Trump continued. “And now, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’ so it’s a very bad situation, we haven’t seen anything like it, but the end result is we gotta get back to work.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times’ devastating report: “After Considering $1 Billion Price Tag for Ventilators, White House Has Second Thoughts” is getting tremendous attention.

“A deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of the critical lifesaving devices seemed imminent. Then the announcement was pulled back,” the Times reported. “The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive.”

President Trump just days ago had bragged about the deal, demanding the work be done immediately:

The outrage online is palpable.

 

INCOMPETENCE

Trump Isn’t Managing the Coronavirus Crisis or Anything Else – He Just Spent an Hour in the White House With Diamond & Silk

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump isn’t doing anything except campaigning. Inside the Oval Office or outside the White House, Trump is only doing those things he think will help him get re-elected.

Take Thursday. Less than 24 hours after holding a 75-minute press conference, lying about – actually minimizing – the coronavirus threat, Trump has done nothing to reassure Americans or the markets. He has done nothing to amp up the federal government’s response to the impending pandemic.

What did Trump do?

Earlier: Trump Tried to Halt Stock Market Free Fall. He Lied About Coronavirus. The DOW Just Had the Biggest One-Day Drop in History.

He spent over a hour hanging out with right wing activists including “Diamond & Silk,” and Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA communications director who left the college group after appearing to defend Hitler.

Here’s Bloomberg News’ Josh Wingrove:

But this was not the only thing Trump did on Thursday.

Right before his hour with Diamond and Silk and Candace Owens, then President spent 45 minutes meeting with “the cast of a bizarre right-wing play dramatizing the supposed ‘deep state’ plot at the FBI to frame Trump in the Russia investigation,” as Raw Story reports.

“We went for a 15 minute meeting that took 45 minutes, the playwright, Phelim McAleer, said. “We were there for 45 minutes in the Oval Office, and he loves it, he loves the play.”

Wingrove adds:

Friday Trump heads to South Carolina to campaign.

 

