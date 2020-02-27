INCOMPETENCE
Trump Isn’t Managing the Coronavirus Crisis or Anything Else – He Just Spent an Hour in the White House With Diamond & Silk
President Donald Trump isn’t doing anything except campaigning. Inside the Oval Office or outside the White House, Trump is only doing those things he think will help him get re-elected.
Take Thursday. Less than 24 hours after holding a 75-minute press conference, lying about – actually minimizing – the coronavirus threat, Trump has done nothing to reassure Americans or the markets. He has done nothing to amp up the federal government’s response to the impending pandemic.
What did Trump do?
Earlier: Trump Tried to Halt Stock Market Free Fall. He Lied About Coronavirus. The DOW Just Had the Biggest One-Day Drop in History.
He spent over a hour hanging out with right wing activists including “Diamond & Silk,” and Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA communications director who left the college group after appearing to defend Hitler.
Here’s Bloomberg News’ Josh Wingrove:
Trump is here with many guests including Candace Owens and Diamond and Silk. pic.twitter.com/JmLv10tP7b
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 27, 2020
The scene. pic.twitter.com/h3IzkjEdbZ
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 27, 2020
But this was not the only thing Trump did on Thursday.
Right before his hour with Diamond and Silk and Candace Owens, then President spent 45 minutes meeting with “the cast of a bizarre right-wing play dramatizing the supposed ‘deep state’ plot at the FBI to frame Trump in the Russia investigation,” as Raw Story reports.
“We went for a 15 minute meeting that took 45 minutes, the playwright, Phelim McAleer, said. “We were there for 45 minutes in the Oval Office, and he loves it, he loves the play.”
Wingrove adds:
We’re wrapping up. Jack Brewer, one of the guests, just said to Trump: “I gotta say this because it’s black history month: man, you the first black president.”
The guests then prayed for Trump.
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 27, 2020
Friday Trump heads to South Carolina to campaign.
