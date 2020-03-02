WHY?
CDC Under Fire for Not Releasing Information on How Coronavirus Patients Recovered
The CDC is again falling short of its responsibilities under the impending coronavirus pandemic. The agency that was once considered the best public health agency in the world for preventing the spread of infectious disease has withered under President Donald Trump, who installed as the head of the CDC a physician who “has no experience leading a public health agency.”
First the CDC botched the coronavirus test. The CDC insisted on creating and producing its own test rather than using one from the World Health Organization. Then it produced a faulty one that renders the test useless.
That likely explains why less than 500 people in the U.S. have been tested for COVID-19, while in other countries the number of people tested is dramatically higher. South Korea, according to the CDC, has tested 70,940 people as of Feb. 28.
The British government is tweeting out the number of people tested and the number of positive tests – again, testing a far greater number of people than the U.S. has:
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
As of 9am 1 March 2020, a total of 11,750 people have been tested:
11,715 negative.
35 positive.
For latest information visit:
➡️ https://t.co/37eu0kQ0Cd pic.twitter.com/OiZTCJjS3o
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 1, 2020
Meanwhile, the CDC is now inexplicably refusing to share with physicians across the county the details of treatment for all but one of the coronavirus patients who have recovered.
“As new cases of coronavirus arise daily in the United States — including several announced over the weekend and one death — the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has failed to release crucial information physicians say could help save the lives of Americans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus,” CNN reports. “The CDC is the federal agency that communicates with physicians about how to handle outbreaks. Whether it’s SARS, Ebola or last year’s measles outbreak, the agency uses information from cases around the world — and in particular the United States — to advise doctors on how to diagnose, evaluate and treat diseases.”
The former Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response (PHPR) at the CDC, Dr. Ali Khan, criticized his former agency for not releasing the information, for the faulty test “fiasco,” and for releasing “somebody from quarantine” who later was revealed to have tested positive.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told CNN “it’s absolutely essential that physicians with experience with a particular condition disseminate information to others,” and he calls the CDC’s decision to not “inexplicable and inappropriate.”
“Health officials in three states that have already had coronavirus patients,” CNN adds, “say they shared detailed clinical information about their patients with the CDC, but the CDC has not yet released it.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Radical Right-Wing Paramilitary Group Recruiting Texas Cops for ‘Bloody Civil War’: Report
- NO CONFIDENCE VOTE2 days ago
‘Does Not Project Any Confidence’: Internet Disgusted by ‘Doped-Up’ Trump During Coronavirus Press Conference
- NOPE NOPE NOPE22 hours ago
Trump Melts Down, Uses Old Poll in Desperate Attempt to Claim His Handling of Coronavirus Is Not as Bad as Many Think
- AMERICA IN CRISIS3 days ago
Intelligence Agencies Saw Growing Risk From Coronavirus-Like Outbreak — but Stayed Quiet for Fear of Trump’s Wrath
- BIGOTS1 day ago
Court Smacks Down Trump – Rules His Acting Immigration Chief Who Promotes White Nationalism Was Illegally Installed
- News2 days ago
Americans Who Believe Trump’s Spin on Coronavirus Will Get ‘What They Deserve’: Former Ebola Czar
- WTH?1 day ago
‘Understandable’: Pence Defends Donald Trump Jr’s False Claim That Dems Want ‘Millions’ to Die From Coronavirus
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
Steyer Out