‘Can You Spot the Leader?’: Cuomo Hailed, Trump Assailed After NY Gov. Says ‘If You’re Going to Be Mad, Be Mad at Me’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again demonstrating what many see as actual leadership and a full grasp of what it means to govern in the time of the coronavirus, and he’s earning praise for it as Americans compare his words to those of President Donald Trump’s.

Tuesday morning Governor Cuomo once again held a nationally-televised address, explaining why he and his peers in New Jersey and Connecticut are acting in partnership to keep emergency rules consistent so residents don’t travel across borders to visit restaurants, bars, casinos, and other businesses.

He’s delivering hard, sometimes uncomfortable facts – with no teleprompter and few notes – but lots of graphics to show people what is actually happening.

One of his remarks is getting a great deal of attention. Explaining that the closures are not the work of individual mayors or locality leaders, Cuomo took the “blame” and the anger.

“If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at me,” he urged area residents.

Many are contrasting that with President Trump’s remarks late last week, when he refused to accept any responsibility for his decision to not push for testing early on in an attempt to keep the numbers low which he thought would help his re-election chances.

I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump told reporters.

Yesterday Cuomo was praised as America’s “acting president.”

Today, here’s what some on social media are saying:

 

