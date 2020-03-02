News
Buttigieg to Endorse Biden
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday. Buttigieg dropped out less than 24 hours ago.
The Vice President today also picked up the endorsement of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out about an hour ago.
There's a charter plane scheduled to go from South Bend to Dallas this evening, arriving not long after Biden's rally begins.
The Buttigieg team has been silent about this for hours but it's possible Biden does what few have been able to: Bring Klobuchar and Buttigieg together. pic.twitter.com/j2Xcc1WhBv
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Klobuchar Out – Endorsement of Biden Expected
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has just ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. ABC News reports she “is flying to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse him.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear GOP Case Designed to Permanently Kill Obamacare – Possibly Just Before the 2020 Election
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear arguments in a case first brought by Republican state Attorneys General that was designed to permanently kill ObamaCare. A lower court has ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, and took the dramatic step on declaring the entire Affordable Care Act, as a result, is also unconstitutional.
Republicans, including the Trump administration, urged the nation’s top court to take up the case, and to agree that ObamaCare must be voided – but to not hear the case until after the November 2020 presidential election.
The Court is expected to hear the case in October. If so, weeks before voters go to the polls, or as they go to the polls to vote early, they will hear Republicans arguing their healthcare should be eliminated.
There is a good chance that SCOTUS will hear this case in October 2020, shortly before the November election, which means the Trump administration will be asking the Supreme Court to obliterate Obamacare just as voters prepare to cast their ballots.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Volunteer Army of Bernie Supporters’ in Australia Sending ‘Thousands of Texts a Day’ to Americans: Report
They might not be Americans but they are working to help elect Senator Bernie Sanders to be the next President of the United States. Calling them a “volunteer army of Bernie supporters” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports for the past four months dozens of Australians have been sending “thousands of texts” every day to Americans hoping to convince them to vote for the independent Senator from Vermont.
“This group is part of the Bernie 2020 campaign but mostly run by volunteers,” ABC notes, explaining volunteers watch a 20 minute YouTube video then receive training via a Slack chat.
“There are people from all over the world,” Rob, a 23-year-old in Sydney, said.
There is an Australians Supporting Bernie Sanders Facebook group that promotes the text program. It lists the Sanders campaign website on its About page.
It also lists information on how to phonebank for the Sanders campaign, and notes: “If you ever need to input a US phone number and zip code when registering you can use a fake US number like 202 555 0191 and any US zip code like 90210.”
Is it legal?
Molly McKew, a writer and expert in information warfare specializing in U.S.-Russia relations who served as an advisor to the now-former President of Georgia says it’s “foreign election interference.”
So, um, this is also foreign election interference. https://t.co/xF4nKsGw0v pic.twitter.com/6QW36FSsdz
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) March 2, 2020
