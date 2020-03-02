Buttigieg to Endorse Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday. Buttigieg dropped out less than 24 hours ago.

The Vice President today also picked up the endorsement of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out about an hour ago.

There's a charter plane scheduled to go from South Bend to Dallas this evening, arriving not long after Biden's rally begins. The Buttigieg team has been silent about this for hours but it's possible Biden does what few have been able to: Bring Klobuchar and Buttigieg together. pic.twitter.com/j2Xcc1WhBv — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 2, 2020

