CDC Removes Number of People Tested for Coronavirus From Government Website as Death Toll Increases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just a few hours ago removed the number of people in the U.S. who have been tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 from its website, just hours before announcing the death toll has increased. The agency also canceled a press conference without offering any reason.
“CDC spokesperson Ben Haynes told reporters on the scheduled call that [the press conference] had been pushed back and did not provide an explanation as to why or when it would be rescheduled,” Politico reports.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports four more people, all in the state of Washington, have died, bringing the death toll to six people nationwide.
Here is a screenshot of the current CDC website that details data on coronavirus, without the number of people tested listed:
And here is an archived version, from just hours ago:
The CDC has come under scrutiny recently, with doctors and experts criticizing the agency for refusing to share with physicians across the county the details of treatment for all but one of the coronavirus patients who have recovered.
This article was updated at 3:08 PM ET to reflect the latest death toll number.
Buttigieg to Endorse Biden
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday. Buttigieg dropped out less than 24 hours ago.
The Vice President today also picked up the endorsement of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out about an hour ago.
There's a charter plane scheduled to go from South Bend to Dallas this evening, arriving not long after Biden's rally begins.
The Buttigieg team has been silent about this for hours but it's possible Biden does what few have been able to: Bring Klobuchar and Buttigieg together. pic.twitter.com/j2Xcc1WhBv
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Klobuchar Out – Endorsement of Biden Expected
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has just ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. ABC News reports she “is flying to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse him.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear GOP Case Designed to Permanently Kill Obamacare – Possibly Just Before the 2020 Election
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear arguments in a case first brought by Republican state Attorneys General that was designed to permanently kill ObamaCare. A lower court has ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, and took the dramatic step on declaring the entire Affordable Care Act, as a result, is also unconstitutional.
Republicans, including the Trump administration, urged the nation’s top court to take up the case, and to agree that ObamaCare must be voided – but to not hear the case until after the November 2020 presidential election.
The Court is expected to hear the case in October. If so, weeks before voters go to the polls, or as they go to the polls to vote early, they will hear Republicans arguing their healthcare should be eliminated.
There is a good chance that SCOTUS will hear this case in October 2020, shortly before the November election, which means the Trump administration will be asking the Supreme Court to obliterate Obamacare just as voters prepare to cast their ballots.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
