'DEEP STATE'
Donald Trump’s ‘Eyes and Ears’ at DOJ Was Just Barred From the Building: Report
The Associated Press reported Thursday that President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department was barred from entering the building.
The report revealed that Heidi Stirrup, “an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller,” was pressuring Justice Department staff to hand over sensitive documents and information about alleged “election fraud” and other issues that are important to Trump.
Attorney General Bill Barr told the AP on Tuesday that there was no widespread election fraud or voter fraud, as Trump has claimed for the past several weeks since losing the 2020 election. Trump alleged that Barr “hasn’t looked very hard.”
Stirrup was put into the DOJ as a kind of go-between to hand information to the White House.
“She was told within the last two weeks to vacate the building after top Justice officials learned of her efforts to collect insider information about ongoing cases and the department’s work on election fraud,” the Associated Press reported, citing sources.
Less than 20 minutes later, Trump appointed the aide to the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy.
This story was published at 3:05 PM. Seventeen minutes earlier, the WH sent out an email announcing that Trump has appointed the aide in question to the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy https://t.co/gnRcl9PgqV https://t.co/2EztgZYYNs
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 3, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DEEP STATE'
Federal Agencies Tapped Phones of Portland’s Racial Justice Protestors to Prove They’re Terrorists
Two current officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have confirmed that the DHS and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) during this summer’s racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon for a covert operation focused on “extracting information from protester’s phones.”
The officials told The Nation that a DHS colleague with expertise in electronic surveillance was sent to Portland as part of “an interagency task force” using a classified cell phone cloning attack to “intercept protesters’ phone communications.”
“Cell phone cloning involves stealing a phone’s unique identifiers and copying them to another device in order to intercept the communications received by the original device,” The Nation explains. It’s a tactic conducted to better understand your target, their network and their planning. The DEA is believed to have had a “special key” to help carry out the surveillance.
While it’s unclear who specifically was targeted by the surveillance, “They were abusing people’s rights,” one official said. The DHS hasn’t responded to congressional calls to explain the program either.
The officials quoted in The Nation’s article say that colleagues from the DHS were asked to “volunteer” to participate in the program, something departments do to conduct operations outside of the department’s official and legal capacity.
The overall goal, the officials state, was to substantiate thin claims by Attorney General William Barr that Antifa (anti-fascist) activists are receiving foreign sponsorship, something that is a necessary criterion to formally designate the group as a terrorist organization, something Trump vowed to do as recently as yesterday.
Considering that the U.S. has a long history of surveilling, harassing and possibly even killing racial justice activists since before the Civil Rights era, this newest program is hardly surprising, albeit still frightening.
'DEEP STATE'
Trump’s New Personnel Chief Orders ‘Purge’ of All Never-Trumpers From Federal Agencies: Report
Ordered to “Purge the ‘Bad People’ and ‘Deep State'”
President Donald Trump has re-hired Johnny McEntee into a new role. His former body man, who reportedly “was forced from his job in 2018 over gambling debts that threatened his security clearance” but went to work for the Trump re-election campaign, is now the head of the White House personnel office.
McEntee’s first order of business is targeting and purging “Never-Trumpers” – any government employee not loyal to President Trump.
“McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump,” Axios reports.
But this is just the first step.
“McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.”
“Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the ‘bad people’ and ‘Deep State.'”
'DEEP STATE'
Congress Releases 22 Pages of Top Trump Officials’ Text Messages Discussing Ukraine Scandal
The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.
The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.
In which Volker informs Zelensky’s aid that a Zelensky visit to Washington is predicated on convincing Trump that he’ll “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016. pic.twitter.com/mQk62rlOvk
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Ambassador Taylor, Sept 1: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” pic.twitter.com/S6cwwwfBLi
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Volker, July 19: “Most important is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation—and address any specific personnel issues—if there are any.” pic.twitter.com/zOkORyNKLR
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Read the full document.
Needless to say, it sure doesn’t seem from these texts like Volker was trying to talk anyone down from this. https://t.co/2qQXOgqrOt
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
After receiving a trove of important documents from the first of the state department witnesses, my fellow chairs and I highlight some of those deserving of the most attention and what is at stake.
Read them here:https://t.co/kirRyA2pF1
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 4, 2019
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Quits After Being Arrested for Breaking COVID Lockdown at Gay ‘Gang Bang’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Franklin Graham Launches ‘Religious Freedom’ Attack on ‘Godless, Secular Agenda’ of ‘Sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
‘Call Off Election’: Trump in Untethered Rant Falsely Claims Georgia January Runoff ‘Won’t Be Needed’
- HOW DO YOU SPELL SEDITION?1 day ago
Mike Flynn and Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Call to Impose Martial Law and Have Military Oversee New Election
- News1 day ago
Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Brilliantly Destroys Steve Mnuchin for ‘Play-Acting’ as a Lawyer
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘We’re a Nation of Laws’: Chris Krebs Suggests He’ll Sue After Trump’s Attorney Calls for His Execution
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘You’re All Very Sick’: Internet Erupts Over the Right’s Massive Hypocrisy of Calling for Martial Law but Opposing Masks
- YUP.1 day ago
‘Dumbest Senator Ever’: Morning Joe Mocks Republican Ron Johnson