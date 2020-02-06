Trump to Tell America ‘People Should Pay For’ How ‘Horribly He Was Treated’ During Impeachment: WH Press Secretary

In a speech he will deliver from the White House at noon on Thursday President Donald Trump will tell America there will be a price some people will have to pay for how “horribly” he was treated during his impeachment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, speaking from her platform of choice, Fox News, previewed Trump’s upcoming remarks.

“I think he’s gonna also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.”

Grisham said she expects Trump to “be honest” and speak “with a little bit of humility,” saying that he and the First Family “went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot.”

Earlier Thursday Trump launched an attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, saying, “We can’t let that go.”

Curiously, Grisham also said Trump is glad “it’s over.” In fact, it is not. Democrats made clear on Wednesday they are not ending their investigations nor are they ramping them down. The House expects to subpoena former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify.

