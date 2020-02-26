Trump Sues NY Times for Libel

Connect with us

President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.

According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,’” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

 

‘All Hands on Deck?’: Reporter Blasts Trump and Cabinet for Plans to Speak at Right Wing Conference and Ignoring Coronavirus

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

A famed New York Times reporter is taking President Donald Trump and many of his cabinet members to task for their plan to speak at a right wing political conference this weekend as the administration ignores and fumbles its response to the deadly coronavirus. Even a top administration official is warning that coronavirus is on track to becoming a pandemic.

Former Politico chief investigative reporter Ken Vogel, who now reports on money in politics and conflicts of interest for The New York Times, took to Twitter Wednesday, blasting the Trump administration.

Nearly two dozen Trump administration officials, Vogel says, are scheduled to speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Vogel didn’t stop there. He named a total of 20 top Trump administration officials, including the President and Vice President, adding he’s never seen this much partisan politicization of any president’s cabinet.


Vogel actually left out top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, bringing the total of current Trump administration officials to 21. That number does not include the president’s son, several people from his campaign, and former administration officials.

 

News

‘Defunded the CDC’ to ‘Build His Wall’: Trump Scorched for Incompetent Handling of Coronavirus – Including Spelling It ‘Caronavirus’

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his White House have made clear he is unconcerned about the deadly coronavirus threat, except as it affects the markets, which he sees as his key to re-election. He reportedly was “furious” at the CDC for telling lawmakers and the American public the virus will spread into communities across the U.S.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” the CDC said Tuesday, which angered Trump.

Those remarks helped tank the markets even further on Tuesday, with the DOW dropping 1900 points in just two days.

Trump tried to blame the news media for informing the public about the risks, via Twitter Wednesday morning. It did not go well.

After announcing a news conference for 6 PM Wednesday, Trump went ballistic, attacking the press, and Democrats, as if they were the ones who made the determination the coronavirus will greatly affect Americans’ day-to-day lives.

And he spelled coronavirus wrong.

Trump’s remarks and general “incompetence” are infuriating many across the country, as smoe noted he cut funding to the CDC’s programs to combat disease outbreaks worldwide.

Of course, this mockery is appropriate:

 

 

News

Trump Administration Failing to Calm Public Fears of Coronavirus: They’re ‘Losing the Capacity to Be Seen as Serious’

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Washington Post profiled the Trump administration’s efforts to assuage public fears about the coronavirus pandemic — and noted they have become mired in serious credibility problems that damage their ability to direct the public.

“The rosy sheen that Trump, [economic adviser Larry] Kudlow, and other White House officials have tried to express about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has now collided with reality: The coronavirus is spreading, quickly, to more countries,” wrote Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey. “The death toll is rising, and the outbreak is wreaking havoc on global supply chains. Efforts to detect and contain it have failed.”

Related: ‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread

The report continued: “And the White House’s efforts to contain and control government messaging on the disease have come under attack. Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors. He is expected to talk to officials on Wednesday, said aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.”

The president has claimed that the virus is “totally under control,” and Kudlow has described it as “contained” — statements at odds with public health officials, and which would gravely undermine the administration if a worst-case scenario occurs.

“You don’t want to overly feed the darkness, but if you seem like all you do is happy talk then you lose credibility,” former White House economic adviser Gene Sperling told the Post. “You get a three-hour high from your happy talk, but lose the long-term ability to be seen as serious, factual and potentially reassuring at a later point when it might be justified. This White House may already be in danger of losing the capacity to be seen as serious.”

