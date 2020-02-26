News
Trump Sues NY Times for Libel
President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.
According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”
“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,’” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.
Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 26, 2020
News
‘All Hands on Deck?’: Reporter Blasts Trump and Cabinet for Plans to Speak at Right Wing Conference and Ignoring Coronavirus
A famed New York Times reporter is taking President Donald Trump and many of his cabinet members to task for their plan to speak at a right wing political conference this weekend as the administration ignores and fumbles its response to the deadly coronavirus. Even a top administration official is warning that coronavirus is on track to becoming a pandemic.
Former Politico chief investigative reporter Ken Vogel, who now reports on money in politics and conflicts of interest for The New York Times, took to Twitter Wednesday, blasting the Trump administration.
Nearly two dozen Trump administration officials, Vogel says, are scheduled to speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
ALL HANDS ON DECK? You’d think the @WhiteHouse, @HHSGov, @DHSgov & @StateDept might have their hands full with Coronavirus rn.
And yet TRUMP, @VP PENCE, @SecAzar, @DHS_Wolf, @HomelandKen & @SecPompeo are all scheduled to speak at @CPAC over the next few days.
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel didn’t stop there. He named a total of 20 top Trump administration officials, including the President and Vice President, adding he’s never seen this much partisan politicization of any president’s cabinet.
IN FACT: I can’t remember so many top admin. officials with seemingly apolitical portfolios speaking at @CPAC:
??@SecBernhardt (@Interior)
??@SecWilkie (@DeptVetAffairs)
??@SecGeneScalia (@USDOL)
??@SecElaineChao (@USDOT)
??@RussVought45 (@OMBPress)
??@SecBrouillette (@ENERGY)
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
TRUMP OFFICIALS WHO COMMITTED TO @CPAC (cont’d):
??@RichardGrenell (@ODNIgov/@usbotschaft)
??@BetsyDeVosED (@usedgov)
??@EPAAWheeler (@EPA)
??@DepSecHargan (@HHSgov)
??@MickMulvaneyOMB
??@KellyannePolls
??@IvankaTrump
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel actually left out top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, bringing the total of current Trump administration officials to 21. That number does not include the president’s son, several people from his campaign, and former administration officials.
News
‘Defunded the CDC’ to ‘Build His Wall’: Trump Scorched for Incompetent Handling of Coronavirus – Including Spelling It ‘Caronavirus’
President Donald Trump and his White House have made clear he is unconcerned about the deadly coronavirus threat, except as it affects the markets, which he sees as his key to re-election. He reportedly was “furious” at the CDC for telling lawmakers and the American public the virus will spread into communities across the U.S.
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” the CDC said Tuesday, which angered Trump.
Those remarks helped tank the markets even further on Tuesday, with the DOW dropping 1900 points in just two days.
Trump tried to blame the news media for informing the public about the risks, via Twitter Wednesday morning. It did not go well.
After announcing a news conference for 6 PM Wednesday, Trump went ballistic, attacking the press, and Democrats, as if they were the ones who made the determination the coronavirus will greatly affect Americans’ day-to-day lives.
And he spelled coronavirus wrong.
Trump’s remarks and general “incompetence” are infuriating many across the country, as smoe noted he cut funding to the CDC’s programs to combat disease outbreaks worldwide.
Hard to take a man serious when he says we're safe against a pandemic when he can't spell it correctly.
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) February 26, 2020
Maybe the markets are panicking b/c the guy who thinks windmills cause cancer is in charge & can’t even spell coronavirus?
— D Villella ?? (@dvillella) February 26, 2020
If you would learn how to spell it (#coronavirus ; #Covid19) , it would give the nation more confidence that you actually cared about this potential pandemic.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 26, 2020
bro the stock market is in free fall and you've defunded the CDC to the level where it can no long function, but cool story my dude, maybe our next president can glue all the broken pieces of government back together
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 26, 2020
Did you know Trump admin over last two years has cut funding that could've prevented or at least slowed the spread of the #coronavirus. Instead he wanted $ to build his wall- a wall that he promised Mexico was supposed to pay for! https://t.co/XvZ14ELBc6
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020
Trump Regime is responding to this pandemic just like any other authoritarian regime: declare everything is perfect, threaten media for reporting, threaten opposition for asking for help, attack people in government who try to help.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 26, 2020
The incompetence of your Administration is spooking the markets plus the fact that no one can believe a word you or lackeys say. Do better
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 26, 2020
Coronavirus will inevitably come here. It will disrupt the economy. People will get sick. Some of us will die. The supply chain will be disrupted- maybe for months.. How is our government responding? Who is in charge? Appoint a coronavirus czar. Your incompetence is inexcusable
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 26, 2020
Trump uses the threat of a global virus to slam the media and Democrats. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this?!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020
Yes, of course. He doesn’t care about humans or lives. He never has.
— Debbie Richards (@Debsthoughts) February 26, 2020
Of course, this mockery is appropriate:
Are you going to do another sharpie thing? pic.twitter.com/GhbB6Iaj5t
— Mary Force (@mary4ce) February 26, 2020
News
Trump Administration Failing to Calm Public Fears of Coronavirus: They’re ‘Losing the Capacity to Be Seen as Serious’
On Tuesday, the Washington Post profiled the Trump administration’s efforts to assuage public fears about the coronavirus pandemic — and noted they have become mired in serious credibility problems that damage their ability to direct the public.
“The rosy sheen that Trump, [economic adviser Larry] Kudlow, and other White House officials have tried to express about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has now collided with reality: The coronavirus is spreading, quickly, to more countries,” wrote Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey. “The death toll is rising, and the outbreak is wreaking havoc on global supply chains. Efforts to detect and contain it have failed.”
Related: ‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread
The report continued: “And the White House’s efforts to contain and control government messaging on the disease have come under attack. Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors. He is expected to talk to officials on Wednesday, said aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.”
The president has claimed that the virus is “totally under control,” and Kudlow has described it as “contained” — statements at odds with public health officials, and which would gravely undermine the administration if a worst-case scenario occurs.
“You don’t want to overly feed the darkness, but if you seem like all you do is happy talk then you lose credibility,” former White House economic adviser Gene Sperling told the Post. “You get a three-hour high from your happy talk, but lose the long-term ability to be seen as serious, factual and potentially reassuring at a later point when it might be justified. This White House may already be in danger of losing the capacity to be seen as serious.”
