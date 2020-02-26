‘All Hands on Deck?’: Reporter Blasts Trump and Cabinet for Plans to Speak at Right Wing Conference and Ignoring Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and his White House have made clear he is unconcerned about the deadly coronavirus threat, except as it affects the markets, which he sees as his key to re-election. He reportedly was “furious” at the CDC for telling lawmakers and the American public the virus will spread into communities across the U.S.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” the CDC said Tuesday, which angered Trump.

Those remarks helped tank the markets even further on Tuesday, with the DOW dropping 1900 points in just two days.

Trump tried to blame the news media for informing the public about the risks, via Twitter Wednesday morning. It did not go well.

After announcing a news conference for 6 PM Wednesday, Trump went ballistic, attacking the press, and Democrats, as if they were the ones who made the determination the coronavirus will greatly affect Americans’ day-to-day lives.

And he spelled coronavirus wrong.

Trump’s remarks and general “incompetence” are infuriating many across the country, as smoe noted he cut funding to the CDC’s programs to combat disease outbreaks worldwide.

Hard to take a man serious when he says we're safe against a pandemic when he can't spell it correctly. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) February 26, 2020

Maybe the markets are panicking b/c the guy who thinks windmills cause cancer is in charge & can’t even spell coronavirus? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 26, 2020

If you would learn how to spell it (#coronavirus ; #Covid19) , it would give the nation more confidence that you actually cared about this potential pandemic. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 26, 2020

bro the stock market is in free fall and you've defunded the CDC to the level where it can no long function, but cool story my dude, maybe our next president can glue all the broken pieces of government back together — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 26, 2020

Did you know Trump admin over last two years has cut funding that could've prevented or at least slowed the spread of the #coronavirus. Instead he wanted $ to build his wall- a wall that he promised Mexico was supposed to pay for! https://t.co/XvZ14ELBc6 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020

Trump Regime is responding to this pandemic just like any other authoritarian regime: declare everything is perfect, threaten media for reporting, threaten opposition for asking for help, attack people in government who try to help. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 26, 2020

The incompetence of your Administration is spooking the markets plus the fact that no one can believe a word you or lackeys say. Do better — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 26, 2020

Coronavirus will inevitably come here. It will disrupt the economy. People will get sick. Some of us will die. The supply chain will be disrupted- maybe for months.. How is our government responding? Who is in charge? Appoint a coronavirus czar. Your incompetence is inexcusable — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 26, 2020

Trump uses the threat of a global virus to slam the media and Democrats. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2020

Yes, of course. He doesn’t care about humans or lives. He never has. — Debbie Richards (@Debsthoughts) February 26, 2020

Of course, this mockery is appropriate: