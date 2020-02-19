CORRUPTION
Trump Offered Assange a Pardon to Cover Up Russia Hacking the DNC, Wikileaks Founder’s Lawyer Tells Court
President Donald Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon if he covered up Russia’s hacking of the DNC’s server, attorneys for the Wikileaks founder say, The Daily Beast reports.
Assange’s lawyers “said Dana Rohrabacher, a former Republican congressman, had brought the message to London from Trump.” The attorneys are arguing that Assange should not be extradited to the U.S., claiming the case was political and not criminal.
“Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks,” Edward Fitzgerald, Assange’s lawyer, told the court, relaying a statement produced by another Assange’s attorney.
The case, however, is not political.
Assange, were he to be extradited to the U.S., reportedly could face 175 years in jail if charged and convicted on 18 charges including conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
Rohrabacher, who claims he does not believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, had earned the nickname “Putin’s favorite Congressman.”
The FBI in 2012 had to warn him the Kremlin considers him a valuable information asset – complete with a Russian code name.
In 2016 Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other Republicans were speaking about Russia and Ukraine. McCarthy told the group, “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”
Trump to Grant Clemency to Former Giuliani Partner and Disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik
In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness President Donald Trump will sign this week the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, will be granted clemency, CNBC reports.
All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.
Trump earlier Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers who was convicted of a felony for not reporting extortion and bribery. He had bribered a governor $400,000 for a gambling-related license.
Trump is also expected to now commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.
Image of Kerik by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
In Yet Another Apparent Message Trump Expected to Commute Sentence of Ex-Governor Who Wanted to Sell Obama’s Senate Seat
President Donald Trump apparently isn’t finished signing pardons. Earlier Tuesday he commuted the sentence of the former San Francisco 49ers co-owner who was convicted of not reporting extortion and bribery. Now Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was caught on tape wanting to sell the Senate seat of then-president elect Barack Obama, ABC News reports.
Blagojevich called the seat “fucking valuable thing,” saying he was not just going to give it away for nothing.
Trump appears to be issuing pardons for felons who have committed criminal acts similar to those he has been accused of.
Trump was impeached in December for his extortion of Ukraine.
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
According to a report from the New York Times, over 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials have signed on to a letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to step down.
The report states the letter insists, “Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” adding those actions “require Mr. Barr to resign.”
The Times notes that signers of the letter come from across the political spectrum, adding, “Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group, gathered the signatures from Justice Department alumni and said it would collect more.”
Pointing out that the impetus for the letter is related to Barr’s interference in the Roger Stone case that led to prosecutors who handled it resigning en masse, the Times also reports that the signees, “Also urged current government employees to report any signs of unethical behavior at the Justice Department to the agency’s inspector general and to Congress.”
You can read more here.
