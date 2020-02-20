CORRUPTION
Watch: Roger Stone Greeted With Shouts of ‘Traitor’ as He Enters DC Courthouse for Sentencing
Trump confidant and former campaign advisor Roger Stone arrived at a D.C. courthouse minutes before 9 AM, greeted by repeated shouts of “traitor!” as he walked to the door.
Stone is expected to be sentenced by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who has been targeted with criticism and harassment by President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.
Last week all four federal prosecutors quit the case after Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to reduce their sentencing recommendation, just hours after Trump posted an angry tweet.
Stone was convicted on all seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress.
Watch:
NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled “Traitor!” at him as entered the building. https://t.co/Hp6XrotcJK pic.twitter.com/gv91mcYWaN
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 20, 2020
Jared Kushner Wrestles Control of Trump Pardon Process Away From Bill Barr’s DOJ: Report
President Donald Trump has taken the pardon process away from the Justice Department and given more direct control to son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.
The president granted clemency Tuesday to a group of 11 political allies, Fox News regulars and others, and he has put together an informal task force overseen by Kushner to recommend and vet new candidates, reported the Washington Post.
The group has been meeting since late last year, after Kushner recommended taking away control of the process away from the Department of Justice.
One official told the newspaper that Trump was unconcerned about criticism of this week’s pardon spree, and said more pardons would be coming before November’s election.
“He likes doing them,” the official said.
Trump Offered Assange a Pardon to Cover Up Russia Hacking the DNC, Wikileaks Founder’s Lawyer Tells Court
President Donald Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon if he covered up Russia’s hacking of the DNC’s server, attorneys for the Wikileaks founder say, The Daily Beast reports.
Assange’s lawyers “said Dana Rohrabacher, a former Republican congressman, had brought the message to London from Trump.” The attorneys are arguing that Assange should not be extradited to the U.S., claiming the case was political and not criminal.
“Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks,” Edward Fitzgerald, Assange’s lawyer, told the court, relaying a statement produced by another Assange’s attorney.
The case, however, is not political.
Assange, were he to be extradited to the U.S., reportedly could face 175 years in jail if charged and convicted on 18 charges including conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
Rohrabacher, who claims he does not believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, had earned the nickname “Putin’s favorite Congressman.”
The FBI in 2012 had to warn him the Kremlin considers him a valuable information asset – complete with a Russian code name.
In 2016 Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other Republicans were speaking about Russia and Ukraine. McCarthy told the group, “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”
Trump to Grant Clemency to Former Giuliani Partner and Disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik
In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness President Donald Trump will sign this week the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, will be granted clemency, CNBC reports.
All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.
Trump earlier Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers who was convicted of a felony for not reporting extortion and bribery. He had bribered a governor $400,000 for a gambling-related license.
Trump is also expected to now commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.
Image of Kerik by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
