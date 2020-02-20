Watch: Roger Stone Greeted With Shouts of ‘Traitor’ as He Enters DC Courthouse for Sentencing

Trump confidant and former campaign advisor Roger Stone arrived at a D.C. courthouse minutes before 9 AM, greeted by repeated shouts of “traitor!” as he walked to the door.

Stone is expected to be sentenced by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who has been targeted with criticism and harassment by President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.

Last week all four federal prosecutors quit the case after Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to reduce their sentencing recommendation, just hours after Trump posted an angry tweet.

Stone was convicted on all seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Watch: