Trump Administration Failing to Calm Public Fears of Coronavirus: They’re ‘Losing the Capacity to Be Seen as Serious’
On Tuesday, the Washington Post profiled the Trump administration’s efforts to assuage public fears about the coronavirus pandemic — and noted they have become mired in serious credibility problems that damage their ability to direct the public.
“The rosy sheen that Trump, [economic adviser Larry] Kudlow, and other White House officials have tried to express about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has now collided with reality: The coronavirus is spreading, quickly, to more countries,” wrote Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey. “The death toll is rising, and the outbreak is wreaking havoc on global supply chains. Efforts to detect and contain it have failed.”
Related: ‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread
The report continued: “And the White House’s efforts to contain and control government messaging on the disease have come under attack. Trump is highly concerned about the market and has encouraged aides not to give predictions that might cause further tremors. He is expected to talk to officials on Wednesday, said aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.”
The president has claimed that the virus is “totally under control,” and Kudlow has described it as “contained” — statements at odds with public health officials, and which would gravely undermine the administration if a worst-case scenario occurs.
“You don’t want to overly feed the darkness, but if you seem like all you do is happy talk then you lose credibility,” former White House economic adviser Gene Sperling told the Post. “You get a three-hour high from your happy talk, but lose the long-term ability to be seen as serious, factual and potentially reassuring at a later point when it might be justified. This White House may already be in danger of losing the capacity to be seen as serious.”
‘Furious’ Trump ‘Unhappy’ With HHS Secretary After Massive Stock Market Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears: Report
President Donald Trump is “furious” the DOW plunged nearly 2000 points during the past two days over coronavirus fears, wiping out all of 2020’s gains as the November reelection approaches. The President watched the markets from India, and grew even more “unhappy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar after a top CDC official warned the coronavirus would spread across the country.
“White House officials’ efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus have created new political hazards, as they publicly downplay the threat while other federal officials with a background in health and diseases are warning of more severe consequences for inaction,” the Washington Post reports. “The administration also risks creating new health hazards, should the pressure to assure investors of economic stability undercut its public health message about the mounting threat.”
There appears to be no concern from the President for the health of the 327.2 million people living in the U.S., rather, all eyes inside his White House are focused on public perception, especially over the market drop.
Despite the CDC’s Nancy Messonnier alerting Americans today that it’s “not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” Trump White House spokesman Judd Deere said that “what we are seeing today is a political effort by the Left and some in the media to distract and disturb the American people with fearful rhetoric and palace intrigue.”
“The United States economy is the strongest in the world thanks to the leadership and policies of President Trump. The virus remains low risk domestically because of the containment actions taken by this Administration since the first of the year.”
Earlier –
‘Mars Needn’t Worry’: Top Trump Economic Advisor Slammed for Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’ After CDC Warns of Spread
The Trump administration has spent the past 18 months creating a list of officials it believes should be purged for not parroting Trump’s every lie.
It seems likely that list may have grown today.
CDC Warns Spread of Coronavirus in US Now Inevitable: ‘Not a Question of if This Will Happen but When’
Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable. The Trump administration has been slammed both Democrats and Republicans alike for ignoring that possibility and for taking little action to stop it, to increase awareness, and to prepare.
“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the CDC, told reporters, the Washington Post reports.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Dr. Messonnier said, The New York Times adds.
Currently there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump saying just hours ago, “We’re really down to probably about 10.”
He didn’t stop there, as Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes:
"I think that's a problem that's going to go away … We're fortunate so far and we think it's going to remain that way." — Trump 5 hours ago https://t.co/AT9ip14gzK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020
Markets have plummeted this week in response. The DOW dropped 1032 points on Monday, and as of this writing it is down another 336 points.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts sexual assault and not guilty of sexual predation by a jury in New York. He was found guilty on one count of rape and not guilty on another. Allegations made by two women are the foundation of the case. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape.
BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein convicted on 2 out of 5 counts – criminal sexual act in the 1st degree and rape in the 3rd degree
— James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 24, 2020
“The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley,” NBC News reports. “But the jury found him not guilty on the two most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, as well as a count of first-degree rape against Mann.”
Weinstein could “go straight to jail,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said.
On Friday the jury said they were unanimous on some of the five charges but deadlocked on others. The judge asked them to continue deliberating, which they did Monday morning, quickly reaching a conclusion after five days.
UPDATE: 12:30 PM ET –
Judge has remanded Weinstein into custody without bail.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
