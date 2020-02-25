ABOUT TIME
‘They Are Investigating Matt Gaetz’: Miami Democrats Celebrate Florida Bar Probe Into GOP Lawmaker
Controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could suffer professional sanction — or even lose his law license — after a stunt Republicans pulled in an attempt to derail the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Three weeks ago, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed an official complaint over Gaetz storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in October.
“Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida Bar’s rules of conduct,” Chairman Steve Simeonidis said at the time.
Simeonidis posted a picture of a letter he reportedly received from the Florida Bar.
“The Florida Bar is aware of the issue you reported and is taking appropriate measures,” the letter says. “A file has been open.”
The organization says that rules “prohibit further comment at this time.”
.@TheFlaBar has confirmed that they are investigating @mattgaetz as a result of the complaint I filed on behalf of the @MiamiDadeDems.
Glad that @RepMattGaetz‘s unhinged & embarrassing behavior is being looked into & hope this investigation will have a swift and just conclusion. pic.twitter.com/bhOH6SH2zK
— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) February 24, 2020
