PROFITS OVER PEOPLE
Pence Adds Larry Kudlow and Steve Mnuchin to Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, Making Clear What the Actual Goal Is
Vice President Mike Pence has taken his first step as head of the president’s Coronavirus Task Force, and in so doing he has made crystal clear what the group’s goal actually is. Pence has added two of the administration’s top economic and finance advisors, Larry Kudlow and Steve Mnuchin, to the list of members.
The purported goal of the coronavirus task force, presumably, is to coordinate the federal government’s response to the impending pandemic in an effort to minimize transmission and protect Americans from dying.
But by adding the president’s top economic advisor and the Secretary of the Treasury, Pence has made clear the direction from President Donald Trump us exactly what news reports have already stated: Trump put Pence in charge after being “furious” over the stock market being in near free-fall Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Trump trotted Kudlow out to CNBC earlier this week in an attempt to calm the markets, which have dropped about 10 percent from its all-time highs into correction territory. Kudlow lied, claiming the coronavirus in the U.S. was “contained.”
“We have contained this. I won’t say ‘air-tight,’ but it’s pretty close to air-tight,” Kudlow falsely claimed.
Pence did also add the Surgeon General to the list of members, but again, were the goal of the group to inform and protect the American public, Dr. Jerome Adams would have been the first, not the last person to be named.
The White House claims the Coronavirus Task Force “includes some of the Nation’s foremost experts on infectious diseases,” but it includes not a single person who does not currently work for the trump White House or its agencies, including the CDC and the NIH.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- ABOUT TIME2 days ago
‘They Are Investigating Matt Gaetz’: Miami Democrats Celebrate Florida Bar Probe Into GOP Lawmaker
- OMG!2 days ago
Tennessee Christians Are Replacing Health Insurance With ‘Sharing Ministries’ That Require People to Live Godly Lives: Report
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
Watch: Trump Responds to Weinstein Verdict by Saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton ‘Loved Him’
- News1 day ago
‘Defunded the CDC’ to ‘Build His Wall’: Trump Scorched for Incompetent Handling of Coronavirus – Including Spelling It ‘Caronavirus’
- SOS22 hours ago
Mike Pence Led Indiana Into a Totally Avoidable HIV Crisis. Trump Just Put Him in Charge of Coronavirus.
- NOT A DEMOCRAT3 days ago
Leaked Audio Reveals Bloomberg Calling Progressives and Elizabeth Warren ‘Scary’ and Admitting He Wanted Romney to Beat Obama
- PANTS ON FIRE2 days ago
Trump Massively Lies About the Number of People in the US With Coronavirus: ‘We’re Really Down to Probably About 10’
- News2 days ago
CDC Warns Spread of Coronavirus in US Now Inevitable: ‘Not a Question of if This Will Happen but When’