Limbaugh: ‘Nice Guy’ Trump Called and Told Me to Not Apologize for My Anti-Gay Comments About Pete Buttigieg

Rush Limbaugh, who recently was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, days later turned around and made nasty, homophobic comments about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his marriage to his husband Chasten.

According to the 69-year old Limbaugh who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, President Trump quickly heard his remarks or heard of them, and called him to tell him to not apologize.

“Hell, the president even called me about this,” Limbaugh told listeners of his syndicated radio show on Monday, as Media Matters reports. “The president checks in every now and then to see how I’m doing. He’s such a nice guy. And he called. It’s uncanny. I’m — Do I respond to him? Yeah. No, I try to reply to all of them, Dawn. I’m not going to be able to, but he calls, and yeah — powerful, influential member of the media, folks. I have got the White House private number in my phone, so when the White House calls, it says there on my phone,” Limbaugh said, making sure his supporters know just how “powerful” and “influential” he is.

“And so, invariably, it’s uncanny. He calls when I am moments away from commencing a medical procedure,” Limbaugh continues. “And I had to tell doctors, ‘You’ve got to give me a half-hour, the president’s calling.’ ‘OK, we’ll wait a half-hour.’ Then I told the White House, “Look, I’ve got a medical procedure in 10 minutes. Can you have the president call me back in 35?’ And they did. So, he called back, and he said ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don’t ever –‘ and I said, ‘For what?'”

Of course, the timing doesn’t seem to add up. If the doctors gave him a half hour for a “medical procedure” why would he tell the White House to have Trump call him back in 35 minutes? Also, the level of gall is tremendous – who tells the President of the United States to call them back later?

But the point is clear: Trump supports anti-LGBTQ hatred and bigotry – according to Rush Limbaugh, Medal of Freedom honoree.