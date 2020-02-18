BIGOTS
Limbaugh: ‘Nice Guy’ Trump Called and Told Me to Not Apologize for My Anti-Gay Comments About Pete Buttigieg
Rush Limbaugh, who recently was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, days later turned around and made nasty, homophobic comments about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his marriage to his husband Chasten.
According to the 69-year old Limbaugh who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, President Trump quickly heard his remarks or heard of them, and called him to tell him to not apologize.
“Hell, the president even called me about this,” Limbaugh told listeners of his syndicated radio show on Monday, as Media Matters reports. “The president checks in every now and then to see how I’m doing. He’s such a nice guy. And he called. It’s uncanny. I’m — Do I respond to him? Yeah. No, I try to reply to all of them, Dawn. I’m not going to be able to, but he calls, and yeah — powerful, influential member of the media, folks. I have got the White House private number in my phone, so when the White House calls, it says there on my phone,” Limbaugh said, making sure his supporters know just how “powerful” and “influential” he is.
“And so, invariably, it’s uncanny. He calls when I am moments away from commencing a medical procedure,” Limbaugh continues. “And I had to tell doctors, ‘You’ve got to give me a half-hour, the president’s calling.’ ‘OK, we’ll wait a half-hour.’ Then I told the White House, “Look, I’ve got a medical procedure in 10 minutes. Can you have the president call me back in 35?’ And they did. So, he called back, and he said ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don’t ever –‘ and I said, ‘For what?'”
Related: Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh
Of course, the timing doesn’t seem to add up. If the doctors gave him a half hour for a “medical procedure” why would he tell the White House to have Trump call him back in 35 minutes? Also, the level of gall is tremendous – who tells the President of the United States to call them back later?
But the point is clear: Trump supports anti-LGBTQ hatred and bigotry – according to Rush Limbaugh, Medal of Freedom honoree.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BIGOTS
HUD Employees ‘Shell-Shocked’ After Ben Carson Makes Vile Transphobic Remarks – Staffer Walks Out in Protest
“This sounded like a slur to me.”
Secretary Ben Carson has been making vile, unprompted, transphobic remarks to Housing and Urban Development employees, some of whom were “shell-shocked” by the brain surgeon’s bigotry. Agency officials also say Carson repeatedly mocks transgender people.
Carson, who frequently presents himself as a deeply Christian man of faith, called transgender women “big, hairy men,” and claimed they are trying to access women’s homeless shelters to cause occupants harm.
“While visiting HUD’s San Francisco office this week, Carson also lamented that society no longer seemed to know the difference between men and women, two of the agency staffers said,” according to an extensive report in Thursday night’s Washington Post. “Carson’s remarks visibly shocked and upset many of the roughly 50 HUD staffers who attended Tuesday’s meeting, and prompted at least one woman to walk out in protest, the staffers said.”
Carson, during the San Francisco meeting, addressed HUD employees in “a rambling hour-long speech about HUD initiatives that they described as ‘stream of consciousness.'”
During that speech Carson said “transgender people should get the same rights as everyone else, but they don’t get to change things for everybody else.” Those remarks echo ones he has made before.
He also told San Francisco HUD employees women’s shelters should turn away transgender women. One staffer told The Post, “this sounded like a slur to me.”
Carson’s talk became even more disturbing, two of the staffers said, when he started waxing nostalgic about the past when, in the words of one staffer, there were “just women and just men.” The HUD staffers said he sounded incredulous when he mentioned that people no longer know the difference between genders.
“His tone was kind of like ‘how crazy is that?’” another staffer said.
“For him to come to San Francisco and say this, it was unbelievable. People were just shell-shocked,” one staffer added.
One HUD official described Secretary Carson’s comments about transgender people as “dismissive and joking,” and called it “disrespectful of the people we are trying to serve.”
The Post’s lengthy report includes actions Carson has taken against transgender people during his tenure at HUD, and transphobic comments he has made in the past as well.
Read the entire article here.
BIGOTS
Trump DOJ Tells Supreme Court It Is Legal To Fire Transgender Workers
The Trump administration on Friday informed the U.S. Supreme Court it is the opinion of the Dept. of Justice that it is legal under federal law for employers to fire transgender workers merely for being transgender.
The DOJ’s brief states Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, does not apply to transgender workers.
In reporting the development Buzzfeed calls it one of the Trump administration’s “most agressive steps yet to legalize anti-transgender discrimination.”
Friday’s move comes just days after the DOJ attempted to strong-arm the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission into telling the Supreme Court discrimination on the basis of gender identity is not sex discrimination. To do so would have contradicted up to eight years of EEOC findings and rulings.
BIGOTS
Anti-LGBT White Supremacist to Co-Host New Public Affairs TV Talk Show That Will Air on PBS
Pat Buchanan, a longtime anti-LGBTQ white supremacist Christian nationalist pundit will co-host a re-boot of “The McLaughlin Group,” a Sunday morning public affairs, news, and commentary TV talk show know for the fast and hot takes of its conservative creator, John McLaughlin. The show will be syndicated by Maryland Public Television and air on PBS stations, Media Matters reports.
Buchanan, who worked in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan White Houses, co-hosted the original version of CNN’s “Crossfire,” and was even a regular contributor on MSNBC, before the network parted ways with him over offensive commentary in one of his many books.
Indeed, Buchanan has a long and dark history of homophobia, anti-semitism, Holocaust diminution, racism, and bigotry., as NCRM repeatedly reported.
For example, Buchanan once claimed that “America has been the best country on earth for black folks. It was here that 600,000 black people, brought from Africa in slave ships, grew into a community of 40 million, were introduced to Christian salvation, and reached the greatest levels of freedom and prosperity blacks have ever known.”
(They were slaves, stolen from their homes, beaten, raped, separated from their families, whipped, and later, once slavery was over, suffered hundreds of years of inequality that continues to this very day.)
In 2011, Buchanan exploded over same-sex marriage, claiming it “is being imposed dictatorially,” during this screed:
“Vaughn Walker, a gay federal judge in San Francisco, has ruled that same-sex marriage is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. Can anyone believe this absurd notion of equality was intended by or written into the Constitution by the Congress that produced the 14th Amendment?”
“Although gay marriage has been rejected in 31 states in referenda, judges continue to declare that such unions be treated as marriages,” Buchanan continued, literally denigrating the 17,000 marriages of California same-sex couples. “An idea of equality rejected democratically by voters is being imposed dictatorially. In December 2010, a repudiated liberal Congress imposed its San Francisco values on the Armed Forces, by ordering homosexuals admitted to all branches of the service. Indoctrination of recruits, soldiers, and officers into an acceptance of the gay lifestyle will transfer authority over the military, the most respected institution in America, to agents of a deeply-resented and widely detested managerial state.”
These are but two of countless examples of Buchanan’s white supremacy and anti-LGBTQ hate. Media Matters produced this short clip exposing Buchanan’s history of hate:
Media Matters, which reports that Buchanan will co-host the reboot of “The McLaughlin Group,” and that it will air on PBS stations, offers more evidence of Buchanan’s “Anti-LGBT Bigotry.”
Media Matters also reports that Buchanan “has spent decades calling for the defunding of public broadcasting,” complaining it “glorified homosexuality.”
Trending
- GRAND OLD PARTY OF BIGOTS2 days ago
Buttigieg Blasts Trump Allies’ Homophobia: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured on Family Values From the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’
- News1 day ago
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
- IF ONLY IT WERE INTENTIONAL1 day ago
Whoops! Federal Government Agency Celebrates ‘All Our Presidents Past and Future’
- SNAGGED1 day ago
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Bill Barr Ouster Demanded by Over 1100 Ex-Justice Dept Officials in Scathing Letter
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
NY Times Blasted for ‘Normalizing’ Far Right Extremists Again After Publishing Stephen Miller’s Wedding Announcement
- News22 hours ago
Federal Judge Association Calls Emergency Meeting to Address Barr Intervention Into Trump Ally Roger Stone’s Case
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC1 day ago
Furious Franklin Graham Blasts UK: I’m Not Homophobic I Just ‘Preach the Truth of the Gospel’ to Save Gays From Hell