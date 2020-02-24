NOT A DEMOCRAT
Leaked Audio Reveals Bloomberg Calling Progressives and Elizabeth Warren ‘Scary’ and Admitting He Wanted Romney to Beat Obama
Audio recordings leaked to CNN reveal billionaire Mike Bloomberg calling progressives, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, “scary,” and admitting he wanted Republican Mitt Romney to beat President Barack Obama in 2012, despite having endorsed Obama for re-election. Bloomberg made the remarks at a private, closed door Goldman Sachs event in 2016.
The former Republican NYC mayor turned independent also told supporters at the 150-year old $1.3 trillion international bank and investment house that had he run for president in 2016 he would have done so to “defend the banks,” which he also referred to as his “peeps.”
Bloomberg became a Democrat in 2018.
Asked about the rise of the far right in Europe Bloomberg chose to address the state of American politics.
“The left is arising. The progressive movement is just as scary,” he says in the audio. “Elizabeth Warren on one side. And whoever you want to pick on the Republicans on the right side?”
The Bloomberg campaign has confirmed the authenticity of his remarks, but a spokesperson claims Bloomberg’s comments about banks were “a joke.”
The remarks in context do not appear to make his claim of wanting to “defend the banks” actually a joke, rather, he admits it would have been unpopular.
“Well, to start, my first campaign platform would be to defend the banks, and you know how well that’s gonna sell in this country,” Bloomberg said, apparently as a “joke,” in his remarks.
“But seriously,” he continued, “somebody’s gotta stand up and do what we need. A healthy banking system that’s going to take risks because that’s what creates the jobs for everybody. And nobody’s willing to say that. The trouble is, these campaigns in this day and age, really are about slogans and not about issues anymore. And in this election you’re going to see people are voting and they either love or hate, mostly hate both, but who you hate the least. That’s what they’re going to vote for. And they’re not going to vote on issues.”
Another “joke” Bloomberg made was using Predator drones on “everybody that’s annoyed me or screwed me for the last 74 years, and bang-bang-bang-bang.”
Listen:
Image by Asia Society via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'WHAT REAL JOURNALISM LOOKS LIKE'3 days ago
Internet Heaps Praise on CNN’s Anderson Cooper for His ‘Must Watch’ Destruction of Rod Blagojevich
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Jesus Was Not a Socialist!’ Fox News Panel Explodes Over Jesus Christ’s Political Views
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
Trump National Security Advisor Blasted for ‘Weaponizing’ Classified Intel Against Bernie Sanders as Nevada Caucuses
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE18 hours ago
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
- BIGOTRY17 hours ago
Student With Two Moms Banned From Writing Paper ‘Taking a Stand’ in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
- THIS SHOULD NOT BE AMERICA16 hours ago
US Supreme Court Agrees to Decide if Taxpayer Funded Religious Adoption Agencies Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
- HATE13 hours ago
Carnival Celebration Includes Burning Effigy of Kissing Same-Sex Couple as Children Watch and Adults Applaud
- News14 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape