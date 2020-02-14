CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION
House Democrats Working to Get Testimony From Four Stone Prosecutors Who Quit After Barr Reduced Prison Recommendation
“Time is of the essence,” says a senior aide, worried that Barr could “set the narrative” – which he has a long record of doing.
House Democrats are working to have the four federal prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case, apparently in protest of Attorney General Bill Barr‘s intervention, testify before Congress. The DOJ under Barr’s direction reduced the amount of prison time prosecutors had requested after an angry tweet from President Donald Trump, sparking nationwide outrage that the president is using the Justice Dept. to protect his friends.
Earlier:‘Plausible Deniability’: Experts Warn on Barr’s ‘Carefully Staged PR Pushback’ After He Claims ‘I Cannot Do My Job Here’
“Numerous House Democrats are now advocating for the House to solicit testimony from the four prosecutors involved in the initial recommendation for Stone, aides tell me,” The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent says. “Two senior Democratic aides told me many House members want to see these hearings well in advance of Barr’s planned testimony to the Judiciary Committee on March 31.”
“Time is of the essence, since this scandal gets worse by the hour,” one senior aide to a member of Judiciary told me, adding that hearing from the four prosecutors could help create “a record of what happened before Barr gets to set the narrative.”
Another senior House aide told me there’s a “pretty widespread sentiment” among members that the four prosecutors must be heard from, “to get the full story of what’s happening under Barr’s tenure.”
Sargent adds that House Democrats might start to make public their desire to have the four prosecutors testify about what happened in the Stone case. It’s unclear where Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands on this, but she has been clear that the “prosecutors should be commended” and the “DOJ should be investigated.”
By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020
‘Somebody Said He Put Out a Tweet’: Trump Goes on Insane Oval Office Rant Lying About Roger Stone’s Criminal Acts
Refuses to Say if He’ll Issue Pardon
President Donald Trump made a startling Oval Office appeal attacking the judicial system , federal prosecutors, and their handling of the case of Roger Stone, Trump’s close friend, ally, confidant, and former campaign advisor.
“Nobody can even define what he did,” Trump lied, with the president of the Republic of Ecuador seated by his side.
“People were hurt, viciously and badly by these corrupt people,” Trump said, presumably of the four federal prosecutors who quit the case in silent protest against the DOJ Tuesday.
The DOJ, whom he thanked for reducing its sentencing recommendation, “saw the horribleness of a 9-year sentence for doing nothing,” Trump said about the Stone case and Stone’s criminal acts.
Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Trump has claimed he extorted Ukraine because he was worried about corruption in that country.
“You have murderers and drug addicts who don’t get nine years. Nine years for doing something that nobody can even define what he did – somebody said he put out a tweet,” Trump complained.
Stone is accused, among other acts, of threatening a judge via an Instagram post.
The First Lady has claimed to be waging a campaign against online bullying.
“We have killers, we have murderers all over the place, nothing happens, and then they put a man in jail and destroy his life, his family, his wife, his children.”
Watch:
Trump on pardoning Roger Stone: “I don’t want to say that yet.” pic.twitter.com/fMbzdu1oG1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2020
