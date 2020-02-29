Connect with us

NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

‘Does Not Project Any Confidence’: Internet Disgusted by ‘Doped-Up’ Trump During Coronavirus Press Conference

Published

on

President Donald Trump once again hastily called a press conference held literally minutes after news broke that the U.S. has had its first coronavirus-19 death, in Washington state. Trump by most accounts did not inspire confidence, He also understated the number of people in the U.S. confirmed to have been infected by this new novel coronavirus. But perhaps most disturbing, many say, is Trump once against did not inspire confidence as he rambled and rattled off words that did not seem to make much sense.

Here’s what experts and others are saying in response to the Trump-Pence press conference.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.