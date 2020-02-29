‘Does Not Project Any Confidence’: Internet Disgusted by ‘Doped-Up’ Trump During Coronavirus Press Conference

President Donald Trump once again hastily called a press conference held literally minutes after news broke that the U.S. has had its first coronavirus-19 death, in Washington state. Trump by most accounts did not inspire confidence, He also understated the number of people in the U.S. confirmed to have been infected by this new novel coronavirus. But perhaps most disturbing, many say, is Trump once against did not inspire confidence as he rambled and rattled off words that did not seem to make much sense.

Here’s what experts and others are saying in response to the Trump-Pence press conference.

Unreal. Azar says the risk remains low because of actions Trump has taken. They are just going to try to run their usual playbook of dear leader praise and politicization in the midst of an outbreak. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 29, 2020

Trump is a politician who came to power by generating often irrational fears among the population therefore he is just absolutely terrible at trying to calm fears. It's like watching a hippo try to fly. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 29, 2020

We should not have to listen to three politicians before we hear from a doctor. And, the WH continues to lie about the number of cases inside the US. #corona — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) February 29, 2020

POTUS's doped-up, 40rpm ponderings on wounded warriors and the nature of the fighting in Afghanistan was possibly the most unpresidential statement on a "peace deal" ever. And yes he ended it with the threat of annihilation. — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) February 29, 2020

Stop fucking giving yourselves credit for shutting down travel to China. Nobody gives a shit. The virus is already here. What’s the plan now?? — Bob Lynch (@BobLynchpin) February 29, 2020

And ends with an appeal to the media and public not to induce panic, as if the problem with public perception is the media's reporting – rather than the White House's muddled, contradictory, and misleading messaging over the past few weeks. Counterpoint: https://t.co/8U9LPGqKZa — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 29, 2020

"We have taken the most aggressive measures of any country" Holy shit no we haven't. China shut down entire cities and hit pause on its economy. Japan is closing schools. S. Korea has tested ~40k people. We've done nothing approaching that level of aggressiveness. — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 29, 2020

Reporter – do you regret using the term "hoax" in the context of Coronavirus last night? Trump: nope. (Argues the hoax is criticism of his administration's response, not the disease itself – same vibe as on Puerto Rico) — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 29, 2020

Well this inspires confidence in Trump's grasp of the facts… #Loser https://t.co/RXUZXDIiEE — ActionTogetherNJ (@Action2getherNJ) February 29, 2020

Trump is on TV. He seems to be very heavily medicated. He does not project any confidence. It was suppose to be about Coronavirus. He is speaking about Afghanistan. I cry for America today. #StableGenius — Heidi Stine (@stinefinewine) February 29, 2020

Watching trump try to spin this #CoronavirusOutbreak presser doesn't inspire confidence for me. He's so in over his head. — MJdowntheshore (@MJdowntheshore) February 29, 2020

Anyone reassured right now? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 29, 2020

Trump looks confused and like he has been sedated. Mike Pence looks like he's feeling the strain. My confidence, even in this ship of fools, is at an all time low. — 🗽Cindy "#Warren2020" McLennan (@cindymclennan) February 29, 2020