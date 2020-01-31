Trump Directly Told Bolton to Engage in Extortion Scheme Much Earlier Than Previously Known, Bolton Book Reveals

President Donald Trump ordered his then National Security Advisor John Bolton to engage in his extortion scheme far earlier than previously understood, according to the unpublished manuscript of Ambassador Bolton’s book, The New York Times just reported.

Trump ordered Bolton “last spring,” in May, “in front of other senior advisers to pave the way for a meeting between Rudolph Giuliani and Ukraine’s new leader.”

The order came more than two months before Trump had asked Ukraine President Zelensky to manufacture dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden.

“Mr. Trump gave the instruction, Mr. Bolton wrote, during an Oval Office conversation in early May that included the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, who is now leading the president’s impeachment defense.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.