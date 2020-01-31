Legal Experts Shred Lead Trump Attorney Cipollone After Bolton Bombshell He Was in the Room When President Directed Extortion Pressure

Legal experts are stunned over the bombshell revelation top Trump defense attorney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was in the Oval Office when President Donald Trump first ordered John Bolton to engage in his Ukraine extortion scheme, according to a New York Times report.

“You lose your law license for stuff like that,” former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who is an attorney, suggested on MSNBC, noting that Cipollone was just identified as a “fact witness” if the Bolton revelation is true.

The impeachment trial “was so rigged that the man right here was in the room when Trump was extorting Ukraine,” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Democrats will be able to say after the impeachment trial.

“Was he protecting the president or was he protecting himself?” Wallace asked about Cipollone.

Former GOP Congressman David Jolly, now an independent and MSNBC contributor, said “Cipollone’s in a hornet’s nest of legal ethics issues right now as an attorney.”

“This is exactly what an attorney should not be doing if he was in that room,” Jolly added.

Here are more legal experts:

Harvard Law professor:

This exposes a massive and disqualifying conflict that Pat Cipollone has been concealing from the Senate and the Chief Justice. https://t.co/onlCHkQd7p — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 31, 2020

University of Michigan Law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:

Cipollone is done now. His theme seemed to be that Dems are hiding the facts. This opens the door for Dems to renew demand for witnesses. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 25, 2020

MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst, former DOJ top spokesperson:

This puts Cipollone’s letter declaring Trump would not cooperate in a whole new light. He wasn’t just trying to cover up Trump’s wrongdoing, but also his own exposure. https://t.co/xcGgfksB7K — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) January 31, 2020

University College London political scientist and Washington Post columnist:

This is so damning. And if confirmed, Cipollone has been deliberately misleading throughout the defense, with a massive conflict of interest. https://t.co/T3Hcxvg0bP — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 31, 2020

Attorney, writer:

Reminder that last week Dems demanded that Cipollone disclose any firsthand facts he had at the outset of the trial and the timeframe of the Cipollone/Bolton discussion is corroborated by Giuliani’s letter to Zelensky requesting a mid-May meeting, which Parnas disclosed. #RIPGOP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 31, 2020

