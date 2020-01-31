Connect with us

'MASSIVE AND DISQUALIFYING CONFLICT'

Legal Experts Shred Lead Trump Attorney Cipollone After Bolton Bombshell He Was in the Room When President Directed Extortion Pressure

Published

on

Legal experts are stunned over the bombshell revelation top Trump defense attorney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was in the Oval Office when President Donald Trump first ordered John Bolton to engage in his Ukraine extortion scheme, according to a New York Times report.

“You lose your law license for stuff like that,” former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who is an attorney, suggested on MSNBC, noting that Cipollone was just identified as a “fact witness” if the Bolton revelation is true.

The impeachment trial “was so rigged that the man right here was in the room when Trump was extorting Ukraine,” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Democrats will be able to say after the impeachment trial.

“Was he protecting the president or was he protecting himself?” Wallace asked about Cipollone.

Former GOP Congressman David Jolly, now an independent and MSNBC contributor, said “Cipollone’s in a hornet’s nest of legal ethics issues right now as an attorney.”

“This is exactly what an attorney should not be doing if he was in that room,” Jolly added.

Here are more legal experts:

Harvard Law professor:

University of Michigan Law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:

MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst, former DOJ top spokesperson:

University College London political scientist and Washington Post columnist:

Attorney, writer:

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.