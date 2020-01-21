Republicans Looked ‘Visibly Uncomfortable’ While Adam Schiff Was ‘Mauling’ Them at Start of Impeachment Trial: Report

Trump Is Not Only Not Doing His Job, He’s Violating His Oath of Office

President Donald Trump is in meltdown mode, engaging in – even for him – an extraordinarily insane tweetstorm, literally minutes before his Acting Attorney General is to testify before House Democrats.

Trump’s latest theory as to why there is “NO COLLUSION” was triggered by the Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman’s claim Thursday that it has yet to find any evidence of collusion.

“The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between ‘Trump’ & Russia.” the President tweeted.

The mainstream media hasn’t covered the news? Take a look at this screenshot from Google:

Reuters, CBS News, Politico, and many others have reported Chairman Burr’s remarks.

But his most insane claim came at 8:59 AM.

“It is all a GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX, developed long before the election itself, but used as an excuse by the Democrats as to why Crooked Hillary Clinton lost the Election! Someday the Fake News Media will turn honest & report that Donald J. Trump was actually a GREAT Candidate!”

So, according to the President of the United States – who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes – even before the election, Democrats colluded and conspired to cook up a “HOAX” that Russia had attacked the U.S. election. All this, according to the President, is despite the fact that the popular assumption was that Clinton would win the election. Even Trump did not expect to win the election. Clinton lost thanks to about 77,000 voters across three states.

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent explains the gravity of Trump’s false claims.

“Trump isn’t just dismissing ‘collusion’ as a hoax,” Sargent writes on Twitter. “He’s also dismissing Russian sabotage of our election, *irrespective* of whether there was collusion, as a hoax. Let’s not lose sight of the profound dereliction of responsibility this represents.”

Trump is not only not doing his job, he’s violating his oath of office.