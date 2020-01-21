Connect with us

IF IT LOOKS LIKE A COVER UP AND WALKS LIKE A COVER UP

Nadler Destroys McConnell – Accuses Top Republican of ‘Debating Whether You Should Have a Cover-Up’ in Heated Speech

Published

on

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Tuesday morning went on the attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing the Kentucky Republican of orchestrating a “cover up” in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“To be debating whether you should have the evidence admitted, to be debating whether you should allow witnesses, is to be debating whether you should have a cover-up,” Chairman Nadler accused.

McConnell late Monday released the rules under which the Senate will try the President, starting this week, for the high crimes and misdemeanors of abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Those rules force votes on nearly every aspect, including whether or not to take up the issue of whether or not to allow witnesses.

The rules also force a vote on each and every document that would be submitted into evidence. By contrast, the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton automatically allowed the evidence the House had included in its impeachment to be submitted to the Senate.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.