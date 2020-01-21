IF IT LOOKS LIKE A COVER UP AND WALKS LIKE A COVER UP
Nadler Destroys McConnell – Accuses Top Republican of ‘Debating Whether You Should Have a Cover-Up’ in Heated Speech
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Tuesday morning went on the attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing the Kentucky Republican of orchestrating a “cover up” in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“To be debating whether you should have the evidence admitted, to be debating whether you should allow witnesses, is to be debating whether you should have a cover-up,” Chairman Nadler accused.
Rep. Jerry Nadler: “To be debating whether you should have the evidence admitted, to be debating whether you should allow witnesses, is to be debating whether you should have a cover-up.” https://t.co/gSRupclymD pic.twitter.com/Llqucn9eDA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 21, 2020
McConnell late Monday released the rules under which the Senate will try the President, starting this week, for the high crimes and misdemeanors of abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Those rules force votes on nearly every aspect, including whether or not to take up the issue of whether or not to allow witnesses.
The rules also force a vote on each and every document that would be submitted into evidence. By contrast, the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton automatically allowed the evidence the House had included in its impeachment to be submitted to the Senate.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
- CHAOS2 days ago
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS2 days ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report
- NARCISSISM1 day ago
‘Racist White Man’ Donald Trump Destroyed for Making MLK Day About Himself
- TEAM TRUMP IS THE JV SQUAD1 day ago
Conway Agrees With Assessment Mocking Trump’s Impeachment Defense: ‘Reads as Though It Was Written by a Ninth-Grader’
- NOW YOU'RE TALKING1 day ago
‘Monarchy and Despotism’: House Impeachment Managers Quickly Respond to Trump Team’s ‘Dead Wrong’ Defense