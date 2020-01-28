NOT JUST 'LOCKER ROOM TALK'
‘Language of a Rapist’: Trump Blasted for Telling Pompeo He ‘Did a Good Job On’ NPR Reporter He Attacked and Lied About
President Donald Trump is under fire after praising his Secretary of State for attacking, smearing, and then lying about a veteran NPR reporter last week.
“I think you did a good job on her,” Trump told Mike Pompeo during a White House event Tuesday held to unveil his new Middle East peace plan. Many in the room, including Ivanka Trump, who has positioned herself as a women’s activist, laughed and clapped.
Trump praises Pompeo after he bullied an NPR reporter and then prohibited another NPR reporter from traveling with him: “That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you … I think you did a good job on her actually.” pic.twitter.com/FsUfCkXi6D
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2020
On social media the president’s words are being compared to those of bullies and rapists.
One journalist said: “It is what so many women recognize as language that accompanies assault. When men back each other up regardless of the facts.”
I’m Palestinian, and the statement that gave me chills today was “You did a good job on her.”
That is utterly terrifying so-called “locker room talk.”
It is what so many women recognize as language that accompanies assault. When men back each other up regardless of the facts. https://t.co/GKTf0irTt5
— Yasmine El-Sabawi (@yasmineelsabawi) January 28, 2020
Pompeo attacked NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed his remarks on Ukraine would be off-the-record, which she did not. Subsequently revealed emails prove Pompeo was lying or misinformed.
But the Secretary of State did not only have a disagreement with a reporter. After the interview he forced her to identify Ukraine on an unmarked map. He then issued a scathing press release on State Dept. letterhead falsely claiming she had lied to him twice and falsely suggesting she had identified Bangladesh instead of Ukraine.
Kelly hold a masters from Cambridge in European Studies and has been a State Dept. reporter for two decades.
Here’s what many are saying:
“I think you did a good job on her” says the serial rapist. https://t.co/efXdWgpLg7
— Michelle hayhurst (@Michellehayhur7) January 28, 2020
The language of a rapist. #TrumpisaRapist @SecPompeo GFY https://t.co/My4U1ziYoj
— Susan Henry (@SusanToups1) January 28, 2020
Rapist says what? https://t.co/nkBVzk2wJV
— Canada Girl (@canadagirl84) January 28, 2020
"Did a good job on her"
"Get rid of her."
"Take her out.
"She's going to go through some things."
"Nasty woman."
One way the country's divided, Ivanka:
Donald Trump vs. Women (except you of course)
— Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) January 28, 2020
Of course he praises Pompeo, weak little bullies who are afraid of being challenged understand each-other pretty well.
Here, folks, we see yet another sign of the descent into authoritarianism. Is this the direction we want to continue going? https://t.co/hjlnsMRZ1f
— Nick Barnets (@NickBarnets) January 28, 2020
This room full of old white men applauds a serial rapist/assaulter/misogynist/fraud. I’m sure Pompeo did a good job on her – just like he’s doing on our country. https://t.co/EmHqBykHUp
— Lee Young (@Lee1865) January 28, 2020
“Did a good job on her.”
The language of a serial rapist.
— Daniel Plainview (@Mr_D_Plainview) January 28, 2020
“I think you did a good job on her” is the motto of patriarchy.
It’s one of the most honest things ever said by Trump – who has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault.
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 28, 2020
Trump praises Pompeo over handling of NPR reporter: ‘You did a good job on her’ https://t.co/umT3LnoWDX
Daddy is so NOT presidential!@IvankaTrump this is what divides the country. The only people that find this behavior funny are misogynist pigs like @realDonaldTrump .
— Sharon_Valencia (@Shar0n_Valencia) January 28, 2020
#Trump tells “chuckling” Pompeo about NPR reporter confrontation: “I think you did a good job on her, actually.” This goes in his jail journal along w/ “take her out” about Ambassador Yovanovitch & “grab them by the pu^*^y” comment about being famous. misogynist perv in our #WH
— Beech (@peaceinhand) January 28, 2020
