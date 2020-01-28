SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD
GOP Senator Accidentally Admits Real Reason Trump Targeted Biden in His Ukraine Extortion Scheme
In a press conference with reporters on Monday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) gave the game away by implying she hopes that President Donald Trump’s scheme to dig up foreign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden successfully sinks his candidacy and causes him to lose the Democratic caucuses in her state.
“Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”
The remarks came after White House lawyers spent hours trying to change the subject from Trump’s attempts to extort the president of Ukraine with military aid, to the conspiracy theory surrounding Biden’s son’s work in Ukraine that he had been demanding they pursue.
“Senator Ernst just said the quiet part out loud: Republicans are terrified that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, defeat Donald Trump, and help progressives gain seats in the House and take the Senate,” Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “Donald Trump himself was so afraid of running against Joe Biden that he became the only president in American history who tried to force a foreign country to lie on behalf of his struggling re-election campaign. We are in a battle for the soul of this nation, and the GOP can’t stop revealing that Vice President Biden is the best candidate to win it.”
And Biden spox @AndrewBatesNC just responded to this https://t.co/fiJmh80mjG pic.twitter.com/CB3Yb0QmuE
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 28, 2020
Watch below:
ERNST: “IA caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Demcaucus goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?”
H/T @JaxAlemany pic.twitter.com/tYYkSPuIDY
— Alan He (@alanhe) January 28, 2020
